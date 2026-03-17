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Home > Sports News > ‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

Suryakumar Yadav compared India’s T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026 squads, highlighting the experience under Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli vs youthful energy. “Ladkon ka khoon garam tha” defined India’s title-winning 2026 campaign at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup as a player. He led the team to a third T20 WC title. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup as a player. He led the team to a third T20 WC title. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 17, 2026 16:58:16 IST

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‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

Not many would have expected the Indian team to showcase the level of dominance they have after three of their stalwarts retired from the team. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. Meanwhile, even after the retirements of the three experienced players, the Indian team went on to win the T20 World Cup in 2026. The Men in Blue became the first team to successfully defend their title. Winning a historic third title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad made the Suryakumar Yadav-led team the first to win the title at home. 

The captain, who was part of the team that won in 2024, compared the two units. He acknowledged the experience in the team in 2024 while talking about the exuberance and enthusiasm of the youth in his team. Suryakumar used the phrase, “unnis bees ka farak”, when talking about the difference between the two teams. 

Suryakumar Yadav gets the baton

When Rohit Sharma retired, it was expected that the team’s vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, would take over the reins. However, to the surprise of many, the selection unit led by Ajit Agarkar named Suryakumar as the captain. He has since led the Indian team to newer heights in the shortest format.

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Suryakumar Yadav compares 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup teams

While appearing in a podcast with PTI, the 35-year-old highlighted the differences between the two sides. Suryakumar said, “There was just a ‘unnis bees ka farak’ (minor difference) between the two teams. Woh experience wala josh tha, Idhar ekdum khoon garam tha ladkon ka.” (There was experienced enthusiasm in 2024, while 2026 had blazing passion)

Despite no team having won the title at home, the Indian team entered the tournament as overwhelming favourites. A loss to South Africa in the Super 8 raised multiple questions regarding the team. However, they overcame every challenge thrown at them in the next games and went on to win the title.

“And at that time, there was experience, and there were many good players,” Suryakumar Yadav said while talking about the presence of some great players in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He talked about how there was more role definition in the team in 2024. “There are good players even now, but then, at that time, our team had a lot of experience, and everyone was perfectly defined for their role,” the current skipper said. 

‘Less Experience But More Enthusiasm: SKY about the 2026 team

Talking about the current team, the 35-year-old explained how having enthusiasm helped the team while playing at home. “This year, I can say that we had less experience but more enthusiasm. All the guys are 25 to 27 years old. It was necessary to explain to them how it feels to win a World Cup in India, when people will cheer so much for you, 50,000 people, a lakh people, in the stadium,” Suryakumar said. 

Suryakumar reiterated the fact that there was only a minor difference between the two teams when it comes to the skills portrayed on the field. He added, “What kind of feeling would that be? It was necessary to tell them a little bit. Otherwise, in my opinion, if you look at teams skill-wise, there is only a slight difference in the T20 format.”

Also Read: NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:58 PM IST
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‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

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‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

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‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference
‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference
‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference
‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

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