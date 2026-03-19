IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field latest world news Bade Sahab Assam Assembly Election 2026 atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Indian stock market today Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

With the IPL 19th season approaching, AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli's legendary trait to drive Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) toward a historic title defense. Read why the South African legend believes Rajat Patidar’s side can win "back-to-back" trophies starting March 28.

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB. Photo- X
IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 19, 2026 15:47:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

IPL 2026:  As the cricket world holds its breath for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, set to ignite on March 28, the spotlight is firmly fixed on the defending champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After a nearly two-decade-long wait, the franchise finally broke its “maiden title” curse last year under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, clinching a high-octane final against Punjab Kings.

Now, as the Bengaluru brigade prepares to defend their crown, legendary Proteas batsman and RCB icon AB de Villiers has weighed in on the team’s prospects. While the IPL has seen iconic leaders like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma set the gold standard for success, de Villiers believes it is Virat Kohli’s unparalleled work ethic that remains the gold standard for individual excellence and team momentum.

The “Floodgate” Theory

Speaking on JioHotstar, de Villiers expressed a sentiment that will thrill the RCB faithful. He believes that the 19-year drought wasn’t just a dry spell, but a dam holding back a flood of success.

You Might Be Interested In

“You will remember [Virat] often saying in the dressing room, ‘If we can win one, we are going to win two, three, four quickly,’” De Villiers recalled. “I truly believe that. I feel RCB are in that zone now where they can go bang, bang, bang—perhaps two or three trophies in a row.”

Is Rust an Issue for Kohli?

With Kohli having transitioned away from Tests and T20Is to focus on a single format, skeptics have questioned if the modern-day master might arrive “undercooked” for the 2026 season. de Villiers, who shared a dressing room with Kohli for years, laughed off these concerns, citing Kohli’s obsessive preparation.

“He has the best work ethic I have ever seen in my life,” De Villiers noted. He argued that if Kohli struggles, it will be a matter of cricketing “form” rather than a lack of readiness. Having witnessed Kohli’s emotional celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year, de Villiers expects a “hyped” and refreshed version of the King to take the field.

IPL 2026 Opener: RCB vs. SRH

The title defense begins with a blockbuster clash. RCB will host the former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the opening day of the season. For Bengaluru, the goal is simple: start strong and prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

Read More: Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Reaction Goes Viral As Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Welcome Baby Girl Into Family

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ab de villiersbengaluruCricket newsIndian CricketIPL 2026JioHotstarRajat PatidarrcbSports AnalysisSunrisers HyderabadT20 cricketTitle Defensevirat kohli’

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Reaction Goes Viral As Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Welcome Baby Girl Into Family

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

Ajit Agarkar Seeks BCCI Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph: Report

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib Visit Kabul Airstrike Victims; Afghanistan Cricketers Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes on Medical Facility

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

National Commission for Women Issues Summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Producers Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song Row; Centre Bans Track Citing Obscenity over ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics

Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

NHIDCL Recruitment 2026 Open For Multiple Roles, Check Key Details Here

Who Is Sital Singh? Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison Over $9.3 Million Gold Scam Targeting Elderly In US

Silver Price Today: White Metal Crashes Near Rs 16,000 on Navratri Day 1; Check 10gm, 100gm, 1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Major Kuwait Refinery Hit By Drone Strike As Fire Breaks Out At Petroleum Factory Producing 730,000 Barrels A Day Amid Raging Iran-Led Attacks Across Gulf – Watch

Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB
IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB
IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB
IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

QUICK LINKS