IPL 2026: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma! AB de Villiers Picks Virat Kohli For THIS Trait, Backs Him For Great Season With RCB

IPL 2026: As the cricket world holds its breath for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, set to ignite on March 28, the spotlight is firmly fixed on the defending champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After a nearly two-decade-long wait, the franchise finally broke its “maiden title” curse last year under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, clinching a high-octane final against Punjab Kings.

Now, as the Bengaluru brigade prepares to defend their crown, legendary Proteas batsman and RCB icon AB de Villiers has weighed in on the team’s prospects. While the IPL has seen iconic leaders like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma set the gold standard for success, de Villiers believes it is Virat Kohli’s unparalleled work ethic that remains the gold standard for individual excellence and team momentum.

The “Floodgate” Theory

Speaking on JioHotstar, de Villiers expressed a sentiment that will thrill the RCB faithful. He believes that the 19-year drought wasn’t just a dry spell, but a dam holding back a flood of success.

“You will remember [Virat] often saying in the dressing room, ‘If we can win one, we are going to win two, three, four quickly,’” De Villiers recalled. “I truly believe that. I feel RCB are in that zone now where they can go bang, bang, bang—perhaps two or three trophies in a row.”

Is Rust an Issue for Kohli?

With Kohli having transitioned away from Tests and T20Is to focus on a single format, skeptics have questioned if the modern-day master might arrive “undercooked” for the 2026 season. de Villiers, who shared a dressing room with Kohli for years, laughed off these concerns, citing Kohli’s obsessive preparation.

“He has the best work ethic I have ever seen in my life,” De Villiers noted. He argued that if Kohli struggles, it will be a matter of cricketing “form” rather than a lack of readiness. Having witnessed Kohli’s emotional celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year, de Villiers expects a “hyped” and refreshed version of the King to take the field.

IPL 2026 Opener: RCB vs. SRH

The title defense begins with a blockbuster clash. RCB will host the former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the opening day of the season. For Bengaluru, the goal is simple: start strong and prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

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