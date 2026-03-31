IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Joins Hardik Pandya, Sandeep Sharma In Unwanted List During Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings’ bowling mainstay Arshdeep Singh found himself in the thick of things during the ongoing clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, as he delivered the joint-longest over in terms of deliveries at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The over enlisted him alongside players such as Hardik Pandya, Sandeep Sharma, among others, with all of them bowling 11 balls in a standalone over.

The incident happened during the 19th over, where Arshdeep gave away 12 runs in an over that included four wides and a no-ball.

Arshdeep’s performance with the ball was underwhelming as he conceded 42 runs in his four-over spell. However, PBKS was able to restrict Gujarat Titans to a middling 162 for six in 20 overs courtesy of Vyshak Vijaykumar’s three for 34. Yuzvendra Chahal also nabbed two wickets for just 28 runs.

Nonetheless, PBKS managed to limit Gujarat Titans to a modest 162 for six in 20 overs thanks to Vyshak Vijaykumar’s three wickets for 34 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets for only 28 runs.

Longest overs in IPL history (by balls)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS vs GT, 2026) – 11

Hardik Pandya (MI vs GT, 2025) – 11

Shardul Thakur (LSG vs KKR, 2025) – 11

Sandeep Sharma (RR vs DC, 2025) – 11

Tushar Deshpande (CSK v LSG, 2023) – 11

Mohammed Siraj (RCB v MI, 2023) – 11

PBKS Need 163 To Win

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings invited Gujarat to bat first as they finished on 162 for 6 after 20 overs.

Bowling spells from Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzi Chahal helped Punjab Kings stop Gujarat Titans from putting up big partnerships during the innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Skipper Shubman Gill (39 in 27 balls, with six fours) and Jos Buttler (38 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) were the top two scores as Vyshak (3/34) and Chahal (2/28) and Marco Jansen (1/20) made sure that runs did not come so thick and fast.

with inputs from agency

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