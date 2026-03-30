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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

Rajasthan Royals stormed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Chasing a modest target in just 12.1 overs, RR significantly boosted their Net Run Rate (+4.171), leaving CSK languishing in sixth place.

Rajasthan Royals openers in frame. (RR)
Rajasthan Royals openers in frame. (RR)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 30, 2026 23:59:57 IST

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IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

IPL 2026 Standings (March 30): On the back of a serious bowling performance backed by some imperious batting, the Rajasthan Royals achieved a commanding 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Rajasthan’s victory was incredibly decisive as they achieved the target in 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare, giving them an early boost in the points table.

Notably, the Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table, with Chennai Super Kings languishing at the sixth spot after the loss.

Check out the points table: 

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POS TEAMS PL W L NR PTS NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 1 0 0 2 4.171
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 1 1 0 0 2 2.907
3 Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 1 0 0 2 0.687
4 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 1 0 1 0 0 -0.687
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 0 0 -2.907
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1 0 1 0 0 -4.171
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Gujarat Titans (GT) 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 0 0 0 0 0 0

Conditions At Start Were Tough: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said the conditions were challenging at the start, particularly against Jofra Archer and the medium pacers, with CSK spinners also getting help.

“Felt the conditions at the start were tough, especially against Jofra. It was tough against medium pacers, spinners were getting assistance as well,” he said.

Gaikwad acknowledged a nervy start for the young team but emphasised moving on and preparing for the next game in three days.

“Maybe we could’ve batted deeper but you never know a good score these days so had to keep going. You just put it behind and move on. Next game in three days. Lots of youngsters in the group, nervy start but good to get a game behind,” he added.

More to follow…

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Tags: CSK vs RRiplIPL 2026IPL Points TableRR vs CSK

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IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place
IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place
IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place
IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

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