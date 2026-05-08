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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 7. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting LSG vs RCB game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 00:45 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: There are 10 teams in the IPL- which includes the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.  It is the world’s most competitive T20 league. Each team is a blend of local youth and experienced foreign players.

LSG Beat RCB In IPL 2026 

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs via DLS method in a rain-affected match at the Ekana Stadium. The evening’s highlight was a sensational century from Mitchell Marsh who blazed 111 runs off 56 deliveries to power LSG to a formidable 209/3 in 19 overs. RCB battled on in the chase thanks to Rajat Patidar’s 61 and Tim David’s late battering, despite a golden duck from Virat Kohli. But it was the disciplined death bowling by Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami that proved decisive and restricted the defending champions to 203/6.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs RCB

On similar lines of the Indian Premier League 2023, 10 teams will be divided into 2 groups in the league phase of the tournament. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice, and the teams in the other group once. It makes group vs group rivalries matter more and unifies all the franchises. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the play offs. Qualifiers 1 The top two teams will play off for a place in the final. Eliminator is for the 3rd and 4th place teams. Home is lost. The winner of the Eliminator plays the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this game advances to the finals. Points determine the rankings. When level on points the teams are separated by net run-rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad top the table with 14 points. Lucknow Super Giants stay in the 10th spot after the win.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
2 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
3 RCB 10 6 4 0 12 +1.249
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151
7 DC 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539
9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649
10 LSG 10 3 7 0 6 -0.949

Points Table Updated After LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: Cricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableLSG vs RCB

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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