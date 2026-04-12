IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: The anticipation for the electrifying IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shifted unexpectedly following a video featuring Tim David that went viral on social media. The incident allegedly took place at Mumbai airport, where the swashbuckling batter had recently landed after his team’s earlier match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Things briefly escalated when one person tried to take a selfie in a very intrusive way.

The footage shows that several fans tried to mob around Tim David while he was getting into his car. Although many kept a respectful distance, one person got too close and allegedly took hold of the cricketer’s hand to take a selfie.

The unanticipated physical interaction seemed to annoy David, prompting him to briefly take the fan’s phone. Even though he was clearly irritated, he chose not to intensify the situation.

He returned the device soon after, indicating that such conduct was unacceptable. He then went on to depart from the location and entered his car. Check out the video here:

Tim David respectfully gave back the phone to a fan who came too close to Tim and asked for a selfie. pic.twitter.com/gRG9JJuH0e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2026







Tim David is one of the best finishers in the game: RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar

Following his side’s thumping win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar hailed big-hitting Tim David for his finishing abilities, terming him as “one of the best finishers he has ever seen”.

Speaking during the post-match, Patidar said, “It feels great, but at the same time, if you play good cricket and give a lot of satisfaction among the team. I think initially the ball was stopping a bit. The way Phil and Virat bhai played their innings, I think that was super. And after that, the way the team changed the way, I think I enjoyed a lot of sixes from the dugouts and from the non-striker end.”

Patidar said that when he is out on the crease, the mindset is to put pressure on the bowler, which he rightfully did with a 19-ball 48*, consisting of a four and six sixes and his 35-ball 99* run stand with David, who rocked CSK in the final few overs with a stunning 25-ball 70*, including three fours and eight sixes.

Speaking on Tim’s finishing abilities during the death overs phase, Patidar said, “He is a specialist, and he is one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed it a lot. And he has done it last year also. I think he is more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game, and one of the best finishers I have ever seen.”

RCB To Face MI Next

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be up against the Mumbai Indians in their upcoming high-profile game on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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