LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra bihar news father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

RCB vs MI Match: A viral video of RCB's Tim David handling an intrusive fan at Mumbai airport has surfaced ahead of the MI vs RCB match tonight. Meanwhile, skipper Rajat Patidar has labeled David "one of the best finishers" in the game following his recent 70* against CSK. Get the latest squad news and match updates here.

RCB vs MI: Visuals from the viral video. (X)
RCB vs MI: Visuals from the viral video. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 12, 2026 16:08:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: The anticipation for the electrifying IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shifted unexpectedly following a video featuring Tim David that went viral on social media. The incident allegedly took place at Mumbai airport, where the swashbuckling batter had recently landed after his team’s earlier match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Things briefly escalated when one person tried to take a selfie in a very intrusive way. 

The footage shows that several fans tried to mob around Tim David while he was getting into his car. Although many kept a respectful distance, one person got too close and allegedly took hold of the cricketer’s hand to take a selfie.

The unanticipated physical interaction seemed to annoy David, prompting him to briefly take the fan’s phone. Even though he was clearly irritated, he chose not to intensify the situation.

You Might Be Interested In

He returned the device soon after, indicating that such conduct was unacceptable. He then went on to depart from the location and entered his car. Check out the video here:



Tim David is one of the best finishers in the game: RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar

Following his side’s thumping win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar hailed big-hitting Tim David for his finishing abilities, terming him as “one of the best finishers he has ever seen”.

Speaking during the post-match, Patidar said, “It feels great, but at the same time, if you play good cricket and give a lot of satisfaction among the team. I think initially the ball was stopping a bit. The way Phil and Virat bhai played their innings, I think that was super. And after that, the way the team changed the way, I think I enjoyed a lot of sixes from the dugouts and from the non-striker end.”

Patidar said that when he is out on the crease, the mindset is to put pressure on the bowler, which he rightfully did with a 19-ball 48*, consisting of a four and six sixes and his 35-ball 99* run stand with David, who rocked CSK in the final few overs with a stunning 25-ball 70*, including three fours and eight sixes.

Speaking on Tim’s finishing abilities during the death overs phase, Patidar said, “He is a specialist, and he is one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed it a lot. And he has done it last year also. I think he is more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game, and one of the best finishers I have ever seen.”

RCB To Face MI Next

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be up against the Mumbai Indians in their upcoming high-profile game on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026MI VS RCBTim David

RELATED News

WATCH: Scary Moment as Babar Azam Gets Hit by Ubaid Shah’s Fiery Bouncer During PSL 2026 Match

Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

MI vs RCB Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell To Replace Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer To Continue As Impact Player? | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match Today

UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

LATEST NEWS

MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

Did Ranveer Allahbadia Take A Clever Dig At Samay Raina After Being Roasted In ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special? Controversial YouTuber Raises Eyebrows With Cheeky Remark

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks Stalemate: “Respect Iran’s Dignity and Sovereignty,” Tehran Sends Strong Message as Negotiations Collapse—Is a Deal Still Possible?

Asha Bhosle Passes Away: “Her Songs Will Inspire Generations” Says PM Modi Mourning Iconic Singer’s Loss

Redmi K90 Max & K Pad 2 To Debut Soon: Gaming Focused Cooling, 165Hz Refresh Rate, And Flagship Chipset, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

Maharashtra Heat Alert: Feeling Too Hot To Handle? IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures Across Districts, Mercury Crosses 41°C In Several Regions

What Are Supertankers? Two Giant Oil Ships, Including Pakistan-Flagged Vessel, Take Sudden U-Turn At Strait Of Hormuz After US-Iran Talks Collapse

Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video
IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video
IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video
IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

QUICK LINKS