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Home > Sports News > UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 to win the vacant light heavyweight title. The event in Miami was attended by Donald Trump, who praised Paulo Costa's looks after his victory. Get all the results including Cub Swanson’s retirement KO and Josh Hokit’s win here.

A still from UFC 327 Night (X)
A still from UFC 327 Night (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 12, 2026 14:18:18 IST

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UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

UFC 327 Results: It was the beginning of a paradigm shift in the light heavyweight category on Saturday night in Miami during the main event of UFC 327, where Carlos Ulberg claimed the vacant UFC light heavyweight title by defeating former champion Jiri Prochazka. Ulberg (14-1) defeated Prochazka (32-6-1) after almost losing the match because of a knee injury, landing a left hook as Prochazka advanced, followed by additional strikes to claim the title.

Ulberg is on a 10-fight winning streak, while Prochazka’s record in UFC title bouts has dropped to 1-3 since June 2022. Two of those defeats were against Alex Pereira (13-3).

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa came from behind in the third round to end Azamat Murzakanov’s perfect record. Costa (16-4) is on a two-fight winning streak, having previously competed mainly at middleweight. Murzakanov (16-1) secured five victories by KO/TKO in his initial seven UFC bouts since 2022.

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However, that was not the only attraction in the event, as the presence of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, made an appearance as well. Check out the video:

Donald Trump calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter!

Trump, who is known to make extravagant comments in public life, called UFC fighter Costa – too good-looking to be a fighter. He also claimed that Costa should be a model instead of a fighter. Check out the video here:



UFC 327: Other Results –

At heavyweight, Josh Hokit remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision win over Curtis Blaydes in a highly entertaining fight that was primarily a striking clinic. Hokit (9-0) took the cards 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 to run his record to 3-0 in the UFC. Blaydes (19-6) has dropped two of his last three.

Hokit will make a quick turnaround, competing on the UFC Freedom 250 card June 14 in Washington, D.C., vs. Derrick Lewis (29-13, 1 NC), a late addition to make the event a seven-fight card.

At light heavyweight, Dominick Reyes earned a split decision against Johnny Walker, taking two of the three judges’ scorecards 29-28, while another scored the opposite for Walker. Reyes (16-5) has won four of his last five fights, whereas Walker (22-10) is the direct inverse.

Former WEC veteran Cub Swanson ended his UFC career on a high note, knocking out Nate Landwehr with a right hook at 4:06 into the opening round. Swanson (31-14) closed his MMA journey with three wins in his last four fights, while Landwehr (18-8) has lost three in a row.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

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UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

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UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video
UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video
UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video
UFC 327 Results: Carlos Ulberg Wins Light Heavyweight Belt But Donald Trump Steals Show, Calls Paulo Costa ‘Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter’ | Video

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