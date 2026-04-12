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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone by TV cameras during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

Romi Bhinder was spotted using mobile phone in dugout during RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Romi Bhinder was spotted using mobile phone in dugout during RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 12, 2026 13:52:26 IST

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IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has found himself surrounded by some controversy after he was spotted using the mobile phone in the dugout while the match was on against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him. The BCCI has shared its first reaction to the incident stating that the RR manager has breached the protocol as the mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout. 

“Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), as cell phones are banned in the dugout during a match,” a BCCI official confirmed, according to a PTI report.

On the IPL’s official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.” Those in the know feel that Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, was expected to be fully aware of the anti-corruption protocols.

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“It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the match referee and the ACU report. Based on that, the IPL GC can take a call,” the senior board official added.

What Are the IPL Protocols?

The IPL has very clear and strict rules for the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), especially when it comes to the use of mobile phones.

Only a few people, such as the team manager and some support staff, are allowed to carry and use mobile phones. However, there is an important condition attached to this rule. Phones can be used only inside the dressing room, which is considered a private team space.

Using mobile phones in public or semi-public areas like the dugout, boundary line, or near the field of play is not allowed under any circumstances. These areas are closely monitored during matches to maintain discipline and prevent any misuse of information.

The rule is in place to ensure fair play, avoid distractions during the game, and protect the integrity of the tournament. It also helps prevent any unauthorised communication, including the sharing of sensitive match-related information.
“The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.”

For players and most support staff:

Devices must be switched off and handed over upon arrival, and only the designated analyst can use a computer at a specific station for match-related data.

What Will be the Consequences?

The incident will now be reviewed by the match referee and the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Depending on the findings, the consequences could range from a monetary fine to stricter action, including a possible suspension from match-day duties.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy | Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleRomi BhinderRomi Bhinder controversyRomi Bhinder mobile phoneRomi Bhinder Rajasthan RoyalsRR vs RCB

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IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

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IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match
IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match
IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match
IPL 2026: “Cell Phones Are Banned, There Has to be Action” — BCCI Reacts To ‘Anti-Corruption’ Protocol Breach During RR vs RCB Match

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