IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving ABVP cultural event ganga pollution Asha Bhosle ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home donald trump chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards driving
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

While the rulebook does not explicitly outline penalties for such a breach, consequences could range from a financial fine to stricter sanctions, including a potential suspension from match-day duties.

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking a peek at manager Romi Bhinder's phone in the dugout (X)
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking a peek at manager Romi Bhinder's phone in the dugout (X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 12, 2026 11:23:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been surrounded with a massive controversy after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using his mobile phone in the dug out while the match was on against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sitting beside him was teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was even seen glancing at the screen. The video clip quickly went viral on social media and questions have been raised. 

What Are the IPL Protocols?

The IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules are clear and strict. While certain personnel, including the team manager, are permitted to use mobile phones, there is a big caveat: usage is allowed only in the dressing room, not in the dugout.

“The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.”

You Might Be Interested In

For players and most support staff:

Devices must be switched off and handed over upon arrival, and only the designated analyst can use a computer at a specific station for match-related data.

What Will be the Consequences?

The instance will now be reviewed by the match referee and the International Cricket Council-linked Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The consequences may range from a financial fine to stricter sanctions, including a potential suspension from match-day duties.

How Have Rajasthan Royals Performing in IPL 2026?

The Rajasthan Royals have been in a brilliant form in the on going edition of the Indian Premier League as they have won all the four matches and are sitting at the helm of the points table with four wins and 8 points in the kitty. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been scoring runs consistently for the side. 

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi continued to deliver merciless hitting against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, single-handedly snatching the match from defending champions within the powerplay itself with a knock of 78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes.

In four matches, Suryavanshi has scored 200 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 266.66, with two fifties and a best score of 78, currently holding the Orange Cap for most runs this season.

Coming to the match, RCB was put to bowl first. Courtesy stand-out knocks from skipper Rajat Patidar (63 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Virat Kohli (32 in 16 balls, with seven fours) and Venkatesh Iyer (29* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), RCB managed to put up 201/8 despite wickets falling regularly.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/32), Jofra Archer (2/33 in three overs) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) were the top wicket-takers for RR.
During the run-chase, knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (81* in 43 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) outbatted RCB completely out of the game, chased down the total with two overs and six wickets in hand.

While RR went four wins in four matches, RCB lost their first game after two wins.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesrajasthan royalsRomi BhinderVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Weather Report

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK and DC? — Sanju Samson’s Fireworks, Shivam Dube’s Cameo Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

LATEST NEWS

Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 65 kWh Battery, 500 km Real-World Driving Range, Updated Design And Interior—Check All Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

Who Is Muhoozi Kainerugaba? Uganda Army Chief In Spotlight Over Viral ‘Most Beautiful Wife’ And $1 Billion From Turkey Remark

How Did 35-Year-Old Teacher Die in Meerut? Father Lived With Daughter’s Dead Body for 4 Months, Skeleton Found on Bed, Sprays Perfume to Hide Smell

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH
IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH
IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH
IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

QUICK LINKS