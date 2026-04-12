IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been surrounded with a massive controversy after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using his mobile phone in the dug out while the match was on against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sitting beside him was teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was even seen glancing at the screen. The video clip quickly went viral on social media and questions have been raised.

What Are the IPL Protocols?

The IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules are clear and strict. While certain personnel, including the team manager, are permitted to use mobile phones, there is a big caveat: usage is allowed only in the dressing room, not in the dugout.

“The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.”

This is COMPLETELY A NO NO. WHERE WAS ANTI CORRUPTION 😳 https://t.co/6za4cvc6gm — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 11, 2026

For players and most support staff:

Devices must be switched off and handed over upon arrival, and only the designated analyst can use a computer at a specific station for match-related data.

What Will be the Consequences?

The instance will now be reviewed by the match referee and the International Cricket Council-linked Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The consequences may range from a financial fine to stricter sanctions, including a potential suspension from match-day duties.

MOBILE PHONE IN RR DUGOUT !🤯 – Even though mobile phones are not allowed during matches in the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals were seen breaking the rule and using a mobile phone during the match.pic.twitter.com/f1xzva1smX — Venukumar (@venukumar4) April 11, 2026

How Have Rajasthan Royals Performing in IPL 2026?

The Rajasthan Royals have been in a brilliant form in the on going edition of the Indian Premier League as they have won all the four matches and are sitting at the helm of the points table with four wins and 8 points in the kitty. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been scoring runs consistently for the side.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi continued to deliver merciless hitting against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, single-handedly snatching the match from defending champions within the powerplay itself with a knock of 78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes.

In four matches, Suryavanshi has scored 200 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 266.66, with two fifties and a best score of 78, currently holding the Orange Cap for most runs this season.

Coming to the match, RCB was put to bowl first. Courtesy stand-out knocks from skipper Rajat Patidar (63 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Virat Kohli (32 in 16 balls, with seven fours) and Venkatesh Iyer (29* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), RCB managed to put up 201/8 despite wickets falling regularly.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/32), Jofra Archer (2/33 in three overs) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) were the top wicket-takers for RR.

During the run-chase, knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (81* in 43 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) outbatted RCB completely out of the game, chased down the total with two overs and six wickets in hand.

While RR went four wins in four matches, RCB lost their first game after two wins.

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