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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed

IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed

KKR have endured a poor start to the season, suffering three defeats while one match was washed out. Their struggles have been particularly evident in the death overs, where they have failed to contain opposition batters in crucial moments.

Matheesha Pathirana. (Photo Credits: X)
Matheesha Pathirana. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 12, 2026 10:39:37 IST

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IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed

The Kolkata Knight Riders have received a massive boost as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has  reportedly received his No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The reports suggest that the Sri Lankan bowler is set to travel to Chennai and link up to the squad. 

How Have KKR Performed so Far?

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a forgettable start to the IPL 2026 campaign. In four matches, the Knight Riders haven’t won a single match and only have one point under their belt as the match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain.  The Knight Riders would look to make a comeback in the next match that they are slated to play against  Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. 

Pathirana might get into the Playing XI straight away as the KKR side has been facing a lot of issues in their bowling department. 

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How KKR Got Matheesha Pathirana?

The franchise showed strong faith in the pacer by signing him for a record ₹18 crore at the auction, highlighting how important he is to their plans. However, his availability was in doubt after he suffered a left-leg injury during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he could bowl only four deliveries against Australia before leaving the field.

The pacer had earlier played for Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and playing a key role in their 2023 title-winning campaign. His experience and ability to perform under pressure could be very important for Kolkata Knight Riders, who have struggled with consistency in their bowling, especially due to injuries to key fast bowlers.

KKR’s issues are not limited to bowling. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has faced criticism for making frequent changes in the batting order, which has affected team stability.

Big signing Cameron Green has not performed as expected so far. However, young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been one of the few positives for the team this season.

SQUAD: 

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert(w), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey

Also Read: LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Weather Report

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleKKRKolkata Knight RidersMatheesha PathiranaMatheesha Pathirana bowlingMatheesha Pathirana KKRMatheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight RidersMatheesha Pathirana wickets

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IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed
IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed
IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play vs Chennai Super Kings? KKR Pacer’s Return Date Revealed
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