LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Weather Report

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Sunday. The Super Giants did not have a good start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but they have bounced back strongly. They now have two wins from three matches and four points, showing a clear improvement in form.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have also played three matches but have managed just one win so far. With two points on the table, they will be looking to turn things around and get back to winning ways.

Toss: 3:00 PM (IST)

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Butller (VC)

Batters: Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni

All-Rounders: Washington Sundar, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (C), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada

Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

LSG vs GT Weather Report: The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium for today’s afternoon clash is expected to be a classic black-soil surface that offers a balanced “sporting” contest.

LSG vs GT Predicted Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Sub: Prince Yadav

Gujarat Titans predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna

LSG vs GT Squads:

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

GT: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK and DC? — Sanju Samson’s Fireworks, Shivam Dube’s Cameo Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

