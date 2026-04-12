Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK and DC? — Sanju Samson’s Fireworks, Shivam Dube’s Cameo Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings finally clinched their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Super Kings posted 212/2 in 20 overs after wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson smashed a stunning hundred and finally returned back to form. The right-handed batter eventually returned unbeaten at 115 off 56. Apart from Samson, Ayush Mhatre scored 59 off 36 while Shivam Dube chipped in with 20* off 10.

Later, CSK bowlers got into the act and bundled out DC for 189 to win the match.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: How Sanju Samson’s Return to Form Came in as a Boost?

Chennai Super Kings’ new recruit Sanju Samson has finally returned to form after he notched up a brilliant century against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Samson had a forgettable start for the Super Kings in this edition of the Indian Premier League before finally getting back on track.

Samson’s unbeaten hundred helped the Capitals to post 212/2 in 20 overs.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: How Shivam Dube’s Quick-Fire Knock Helped CSK go Past 200-Run Mark?

Chennai Super Kings finally got off the mark in the IPL 2026 after defeating Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a first-wicket stand of 62 runs with the wicket-keeper batter doing the bulk of scoring. The right-handed batter eventually notched up a ton– his first for the side in the IPL.

Youngster Ayush Mhatre also contributed with a fifty but it was a late surge from Shivam Dube who chipped in with an important knock of 20* off 10. The left-handed batter smashed a maximum and a couple of boundaries during the course. CSK were 175/2 in 17.3 overs when Dube came out to bat. He played a good hand and provided the support to Samson as CSK were able to post a massive post.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: How CSK Bowlers Played Crucial Role in Win?

The Delhi Capitals batters have been in some good form. While Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizvi had showed their class earlier, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was also back among runs in the previous game. David Miller almost won the match for his side in the previous outing. DC had come into this match with the batting unit in decent touch but CSK bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and reduced the side to 121/5 at one stage. Tristan Stubbs tried to hold the fort for the side from one end as he scored 60 off 38 but his efforts went in vain as DC were bowled out for 189. Jamie Overton scalped four wickets while Anshul Kamboj picked up three.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

