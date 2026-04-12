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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals to open account in IPL 2026 points table, climbing to ninth spot. Rajasthan Royals dominate at the top, with Punjab Kings unbeaten, while RCB, LSG, and DC battle mid-table.

Chennai Super Kings register their first win in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings register their first win in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 12, 2026 00:22:43 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the tournament. The five-time champions defeated Delhi Capitals to earn their first points in the IPL 2026 points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side moved from 10th to ninth position on the points table. Meanwhile, DC, after starting their season with a couple of wins, has now suffered two losses in a row. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants are on either side of DC in the points table despite playing a game less. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the points table, having won each of their first four games of the season. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

4

4

0

0

8

+2.055

2

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

4

3

0

1

7

+0.720

3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

3

2

0

0

4

+1.231

4

Delhi Capitals (DC)

4

2

2

0

4

+0.322

5

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

3

2

1

0

4

-0.359

3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

4

1

3

0

2

+0.024

7

Gujarat Titans (GT)

3

1

2

0

2

-0.270

8

Mumbai Indians (MI)

3

1

2

0

2

-0.715

9

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

4

1

3

0

2

-1.532

10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

4

0

3

1

1

-1.315

Where are the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 points table?

The Chennai Super Kings are positioned ninth on the points table after registering their first win of the tournament. The five-time champions defeated the Delhi Capitals after breaking their three-match losing streak. 

Who is at the top of the IPL 2026 points table?

The Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Led by Riyan Parag, the Royals have won each of their four games. They have dominated the batting and bowling charts with both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders being among their ranks.

What is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 points table position?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won two of their three games in IPL 2026. Led by Rajat Patidar, the defending champions are placed third on the points IPL 2026 standings.

Which teams are undefeated in IPL 2026 so far?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are the only two teams that have not been defeated so far in IPL 2026. The Royals have won each of their first four games and are at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, PBKS have won three of their four games. Their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was washed out.

Where are the Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 standings?

The Mumbai Indians are positioned eighth on the points table after having lost their last two games in the season. The five-time champions won their opening clash of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders but have come short in the next two games against DC and RR.

Also Read: CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Joins KL Rahul In Unique List With Maiden Century For Chennai Super Kings

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