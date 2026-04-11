CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Joins KL Rahul In Unique List With Maiden Century For Chennai Super Kings

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Indian opener Sanju Samson made history on Saturday when he scored his first century while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk Stadium. This made him the second batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score hundreds for three different teams after KL Rahul. Rahul has scored a couple of centuries for LSG and Punjab Kings each before scoring a hundred for DC in the previous season. After three poor performances, a wounded Samson bounced back into form during the match at Chepauk, scoring an undefeated 115* in 56 balls with 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 205.36.

CSK vs DC: Sanju Samson becomes the second player to score centuries for three IPL teams

Sanju has struck two of his four IPL hundreds with the Delhi Capitals in 2017 and the Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and 2021. After Rohit Sharma (554), Virat Kohli (441), and Suryakumar Yadav (442), the batter became the fourth Indian to hit 400 sixes in Twenty20 cricket. In the game’s shortest format, he currently has 401 sixes.

After Conway and Gaikwad’s 141 runs for the first wicket in Delhi in 2023, Samson and Ayush Mhatre’s 113-run partnership is the second-highest for CSK vs. DC for any wicket in the IPL. Sanju scored 84 runs in 39 balls at a strike rate of 215.4 with 11 fours and three sixes against pacers and 31 in 17 balls at a strike rate of 182.3 with four boundaries and a six against spin. He was outstanding against both pace and spin, but he had a particular fondness for pacers.

DC chose to bowl first after winning the toss prior to the game. In his opening 62-run partnership with Sanju, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (15 in 18 balls) appeared rusty, but the Kerala-born batting star displayed the same ease that won him this year’s “Player of the Tournament” award for India in the T20 World Cup.

He later had a 113-run stand with Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes), and a fiery cameo from Shivam Dube (20* in 10 balls, with two fours and a six) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs, with skipper Axar Patel (1/39) being among the wickets for DC.

How has Sanju Samson performed in IPL 2026 for CSK?

Sanju Samson started the 18th season of the Indian Premier League on the worst note possible. The wicketkeeper batter was dismissed for single-digit scores in the first three outings with his new team, Chennai Super Kings. However, it did not take much time for Samson to bounce back and enter the record books along the way. The CSK opener scored 115 runs in 56 balls, hitting 15 fours and four sixes.

IPL 2026: How many runs did Sanju Samson score in CSK vs DC?

Sanju Samson scored 115 runs in the CSK vs DC clash. He played 56 balls and remained unbeaten at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs DC: How many centuries has Sanju Samson scored in IPL?

Sanju Samson has scored four centuries in the IPL. His first hundred in the Indian Premier League came with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2017. He then scored a century in 2019 and 2021 for the Rajasthan Royals. Samson scored his fourth century tonight in the CSK vs DC clash, hitting the first hundred in IPL 2026.

CSK vs DC: For which teams has Sanju Samson scored centuries in the IPL?

Sanju Samson has scored centuries for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and now Chennai Super Kings.

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