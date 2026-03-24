IPL 2026 BREAKING: RCB Confirm Yash Dayal Ruled Out Amid POCSO Case Allegations; Mo Bobat Breaks Silence

Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confirmed Yash Dayal will not be playing in the Indian Premier League in 2026.

Bobat stated during a press conference that Dayal will not compete in the competition this season despite still being under contract due to personal concerns. Bobat discussed the choice to exclude Dayal from IPL 2026, stating that it was “decided in his best interest.”

Following several accusations of sexual assault and exploitation, Yash Dayal has been under intense legal scrutiny. In addition to the seriousness of the charges, the case has garnered a lot of attention because of the connection between his professional cricket career and the continuing judicial processes.

Yash Dayal will not be a part of IPL 2026

Mo Bobat, while responding to a question about Dayal’s unavailability, said that he will not be a part of the team for the upcoming season. “Yash Dayal will not be a part of RCB this season. He’s going through a personal situation. He remains under contract. It was decided in his best interest,” Bobat said.

Dayal picked up 13 wickets in 15 games as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in 2025.

Cases against Yash Dayal

Dayal is facing multiple cases in different parts of the country. In Jaipur, one of the most serious complaints has been filed against the pacer. He has been accused under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act). Dayal is allegedly charged in the FIR with long-term, repeated sexual exploitation. He is also accused of sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage in a different case filed in Ghaziabad. The 28-year-old has denied all allegations against him.

Bail denied to Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal’s request for anticipatory bail in a case involving the alleged rape of a minor was denied by a special POCSO court in Jaipur on December 24, 2025, citing the gravity of the charges. The court emphasized the need for extra care and consideration in cases involving adolescents.

Dayal allegedly sexually exploited a girl from Jaipur over an extended period of time by promising to help her develop a cricket career, according to the girl’s complaint. He allegedly promised her future possibilities and exploited his status as a cricket player to emotionally persuade her. The complaint also claims that she was threatened when she challenged him after the occurrences, which happened when she was a minor.

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