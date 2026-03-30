RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming, Match Preview, H2H Record: Who Has Dominated Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry? Predicted Playing XIs And Where to Watch

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Preview: Rajasthan Royals will kick off their 19th season of the Indian Premier League at their second home in Guwahati. The Royals will be hosting five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The two teams share recent history off the field as they were involved in what was possibly the biggest trade in the history of the IPL. Former RR skipper, Sanju Samson, moved to CSK while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran made it to the Rajasthan-based franchise. While Curran is unavailable throughout the season, Samson and Jadeja will face familiar faces in different jerseys.

It will be a repeat of the 2008 IPL final as RR and CSK come face-to-face. Led by two young captains, both teams will be looking to bounce back after a poor IPL 2025 season. While the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time, the Royals finished ninth on the table.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match take place?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match will be held on March 30, 2026.

When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match start?

The RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on Monday, the 30th of March.

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be played?

The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to Watch RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match In India?

The RR vs CSK match will be live broadcast on Star Sports and can be live-streamed on Jiohotstar.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Preview

The Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings will clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in their first games of the season. The clash will kick off at 7:30 PM, with the toss and playing XI being announced at 7:00 PM. Given that it is the first game of the season for both teams, it will be interesting to see which players take the field.

Rajasthan Royals Preview

The Royals will be playing at their second home in Guwahati in what proves to be a crucial clash for the home team. With CSK missing out on key players like MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, it is a huge chance for the Rajasthan Royals to start their campaign off with a win. With an exciting crop of young batters, the Royals’ batting unit will be one to watch out for.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will make up the top five. Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja will be the all-rounders providing finishing touches alongside Shubham Dubey. Jofra Archer will lead the bowling attack featuring the likes of Nandre Burger and Tushar Deshpande. Ravi Bishnoi could be the lead spinner for his home team.

Chennai Super Kings Preview

Chennai Super Kings have been plagued with injuries, leading to multiple players being ruled out of this clash at least. While Nathan Ellis will miss the entire season, MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis will remain on the sidelines for the season opener for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading the side, will have to make an important call when it comes to deciding the batting order of the team.

Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Sarfaraz Khan will form an Indian batting core in the absence of Brevis. Urvil Patel could feature in the lineup while Prashant Veer will take Ravindra Jadeja’s place. Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, and Akeal Hosein will make up the bowling attack for the five-time champions.

RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head

It is pretty neck-to-neck when it comes to the head-to-head record between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have won 16 of the 31 games played between the two sides. However, it was the Royals who managed to defeat the Super Kings twice in 2025.

RR vs CSK: Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hossein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

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