IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

Rajasthan Royals young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15 four days back and the left-handed batter later celebrated his birthday in a brilliant manner as he smashed a quick-fire half-century for the side against Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to help the team clinch a comprehensive 8-wicket win in Guwahati on Monday.

Sooryavanshi said during the post-match presentation that he did not do anything outside for his birthday and went to sleep early to get cake smeared on his face.

“I did not really do anything outside – there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing (on how he celebrated his birthday),” said Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi said that the plan was to do well in the powerplay, and as the ball got older, it started coming better on the bat.

Explaining his aggressive intent and equation with opening partner Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi said, “The coaches did not specifically say that bowlers would attack me – everyone else was already saying that – but they just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation. My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball – he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat.”

‘Player of the Match’, pacer Nandre Burger, who took 2/26 in his four overs, spoke on the menacing delivery that seamed away after pitching to clean up former teammate Sanju Samson for just six runs.

“I cannot really say I meant to bowl that exact delivery to Sanju Samson, it just happened, you can call it natural variation – but overall the idea was to bowl tight lines and make batters hit into the areas we wanted, so I am glad it worked in my favour today,” he added.

Burger, who was previously a part of the RR set-up in 2024 when Samson was around as a skipper, said that there are “a few new faces and changes in coach and captain” in the team, but the “energy is good, everyone is smiling”.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers were on song as they didn’t let the Chennai Super Kings’ batters settle in and bowled them out for 127. Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each for the side.

The Royals will now play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in their next fixture on April 4.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | “You’re Playing All 14 Games” — Riyan Parag Assures Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Full Season

