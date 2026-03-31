LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz bse donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 on March 27, said during the post-match presentation that he did not do anything outside for his birthday and went to sleep early to get cake smeared on his face.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15 recently. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15 recently. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 31, 2026 09:29:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

Rajasthan Royals young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15 four days back and the left-handed batter later celebrated his birthday in a brilliant manner as he smashed a quick-fire half-century for the side against Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to help the team clinch a comprehensive 8-wicket win in Guwahati on Monday. 

Sooryavanshi said during the post-match presentation that he did not do anything outside for his birthday and went to sleep early to get cake smeared on his face.

“I did not really do anything outside – there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing (on how he celebrated his birthday),” said Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi said that the plan was to do well in the powerplay, and as the ball got older, it started coming better on the bat.

You Might Be Interested In

Explaining his aggressive intent and equation with opening partner Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi said, “The coaches did not specifically say that bowlers would attack me – everyone else was already saying that – but they just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation. My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball – he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat.”

‘Player of the Match’, pacer Nandre Burger, who took 2/26 in his four overs, spoke on the menacing delivery that seamed away after pitching to clean up former teammate Sanju Samson for just six runs.

“I cannot really say I meant to bowl that exact delivery to Sanju Samson, it just happened, you can call it natural variation – but overall the idea was to bowl tight lines and make batters hit into the areas we wanted, so I am glad it worked in my favour today,” he added.

Burger, who was previously a part of the RR set-up in 2024 when Samson was around as a skipper, said that there are “a few new faces and changes in coach and captain” in the team, but the “energy is good, everyone is smiling”.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers were on song as they didn’t let the Chennai Super Kings’ batters settle in and bowled them out for 127. Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each for the side. 

The Royals will now play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in their next fixture on April 4. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | “You’re Playing All 14 Games” — Riyan Parag Assures Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Full Season

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026rajasthan royalsRR vs CSKVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi birthday

RELATED News

IPL 2026: “You’re Playing All 14 Games” — Riyan Parag Assures Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Full Season

IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nandre Burger Lead Rajasthan Royals To 8-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

‘No MS Dhoni Or…’: Chennai Super Kings’ Long-Standing 227-Match Streak Breaks During RR vs CSK Match

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security

Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win
IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win
IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win
IPL 2026: “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

QUICK LINKS