LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Sanju Samson is set to leave Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, with a potential move to Chennai Super Kings after a swap deal with Delhi Capitals collapsed over Rajasthan’s demand for an additional uncapped player. Deal with CSK now near finalisation.

Sanju Samson is set to leave Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)
Sanju Samson is set to leave Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 10, 2025 10:39:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

With the cricketing world looking all over, Kerala’s star wicketkeeper-batter and Royals’ captain Sanju Samson is set for a high-profile move in IPL 2026. Reports claim that Samson, who has spent seven years with the Royals, wants a fresh challenge, sparking off franchises’ interest. Among them, CSK has emerged as the front-runner to secure the talented batter.

Initially, RR did explore a swap deal with Delhi Capitals involving Samson and South African Tristan Stubbs. But the deal fell through at the last minute because Rajasthan wanted an uncapped player, said to be Sameer Rizvi, too, which Delhi were unwilling to part with given the immense potential of the young batter. The deal had proceeded far enough that even some senior Delhi players knew of the negotiations.

Where will Sanju Samson join?

With the Delhi deal off, Rajasthan refocused on CSK, and the Royals and Super Kings are now close to finalising one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history, with Samson likely to join CSK in return for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, according to ESPNCricinfo. Jadeja, who began his IPL career with RR, could return to Rajasthan 16 years later if this deal goes through.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed hope that MS Dhoni will continue to feature in IPL 2026. However, the arrival of Samson might affect Dhoni’s on-field role – with speculations that he might not feature in all the matches, or even quit the tournament altogether.

Sanju Samson’s possible move to CSK will outline a new chapter in his IPL career and will set the stage for a blockbuster season in IPL 2026. The whole of India will be on their toes, as confirmations of the trade are soon expected to pour in.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: From Jemimah Rodrigues to Niki Prasad, Full List of Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskDelhi Capitalshome-hero-pos-6IPL 2026sanju samson

RELATED News

Lenny Wilkens, NBA Hall Of Famer, Dies At 88; Remembered For Record Wins And Olympic Gold

J.J. Watt Plays Footballs With 3 Year Old Son, Before Texans Game At NRG Stadium

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

LATEST NEWS

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Seizure: China’s “Goddess Of Wealth” Defrauded More Than 128,000 Victims Over $6 Billion Bitcoin Scam

Australia Bans Social Media For Teens Under 16: How Will This Work

Tragic Roof Collapse In Bihar Kills Five, Including Three Children

West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?
IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?
IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?
IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

QUICK LINKS