IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

With the cricketing world looking all over, Kerala’s star wicketkeeper-batter and Royals’ captain Sanju Samson is set for a high-profile move in IPL 2026. Reports claim that Samson, who has spent seven years with the Royals, wants a fresh challenge, sparking off franchises’ interest. Among them, CSK has emerged as the front-runner to secure the talented batter.

Initially, RR did explore a swap deal with Delhi Capitals involving Samson and South African Tristan Stubbs. But the deal fell through at the last minute because Rajasthan wanted an uncapped player, said to be Sameer Rizvi, too, which Delhi were unwilling to part with given the immense potential of the young batter. The deal had proceeded far enough that even some senior Delhi players knew of the negotiations.

Where will Sanju Samson join?

With the Delhi deal off, Rajasthan refocused on CSK, and the Royals and Super Kings are now close to finalising one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history, with Samson likely to join CSK in return for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, according to ESPNCricinfo. Jadeja, who began his IPL career with RR, could return to Rajasthan 16 years later if this deal goes through.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed hope that MS Dhoni will continue to feature in IPL 2026. However, the arrival of Samson might affect Dhoni’s on-field role – with speculations that he might not feature in all the matches, or even quit the tournament altogether.

Sanju Samson’s possible move to CSK will outline a new chapter in his IPL career and will set the stage for a blockbuster season in IPL 2026. The whole of India will be on their toes, as confirmations of the trade are soon expected to pour in.

