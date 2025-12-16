Next Big IPL Star? Auqib Nabi Likely To Attract Big Bids, Check His Ranji, SMAT Numbers

Auqib Nabi, the lanky pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, has created a buzz. For the last two years, the 29-year-old has been performing exceptionally well in different tournaments in the domestic circuit across the country. Despite putting on a strong show, he has not been selected for IPL yet. However, this year, observers say his impressive run has caught the attention of several IPL franchises and is likely to attract a bid. Some observers and former cricketers like Ravi Ashwin have praised Nabi, claiming the J&K pace prodigy will likely attract a bidding war at the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, which starts at 2:30 pm.

Auqib Nabi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Performance

In this year’s SMAT, Auqib impressed observers with his performance, leading to widespread praise from analysts and former cricketers. In seven matches he played, Auqib took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.41. His best figures came against Bihar, taking four wickets while conceding only 16 runs.

The SMAT 2025 performance showed that Auqib is not just a red-ball player who has piled up wickets over the years. His new ball and death bowling skills were at display during the tournament.

Auqib Nabi Ranji Trophy 2025 Performance

Over the last two years, Auqib has established himself as a premier fast bowler for J&K. In the current season, Auqib has picked 29 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 13.93.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib comes from the Baramulla district of J&K. As of now, he has played 29 List A and 34 T20 matches. OverallAuqib has taken 125 wickets in 59 innings of 36 first-class matches. In 29 T20 matches, Auqib has 42 wickets in his tally. Auqib says he is inspired by former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

According to reports, he bowls at an average of 130-135 km/hr.

