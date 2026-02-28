LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

"IPL Base Prize…" – J&K CM's Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the title-winning side, recognising their outstanding achievement. It positive reactions from cricket fans on social media.

Jammu kashmir Ranji trophy reactions (Image Credits : X)
Jammu kashmir Ranji trophy reactions (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 28, 2026 22:10:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"IPL Base Prize…" – J&K CM's Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

It was a dream-come-true moment for Jammu and Kashmir as they stunned the heavyweights Karnataka cricket team, to script history on February 28. The players and support staff celebrated with immense joy at the D. R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Hubballi after sealing a memorable Ranji Trophy 2025–26 triumph.

Adding to the celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the title-winning side, recognising their outstanding achievement.

In the final, J&K produced a complete team performance to outplay a star-studded Karnataka lineup featuring the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal. Centuries from Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra, along with crucial half-centuries in the first innings, powered J&K to a massive total. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi capped off a brilliant campaign by claiming five wickets in the final, putting the finishing touches on a historic victory.

While announcing the rewards, the Chief Minister’s Office stressed that the triumph is not just a sporting achievement but a major boost for the region’s overall sports development and youth inspiration.

It received a mixed reactions from the fans and celebs on social media





My heart is full. Many congratulations, Jammu and  Kashmir cricket team for winning the first Ranji trophy. Many more trophies to come. pic.twitter.com/kfsoBGOVfS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 28, 2026

Good to see the support coming from Political leaders towards cricket.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:09 PM IST
"IPL Base Prize…" – J&K CM's Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

"IPL Base Prize…" – J&K CM's Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

