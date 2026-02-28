“IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

It was a dream-come-true moment for Jammu and Kashmir as they stunned the heavyweights Karnataka cricket team, to script history on February 28. The players and support staff celebrated with immense joy at the D. R. Bendre Cricket Stadium in Hubballi after sealing a memorable Ranji Trophy 2025–26 triumph.

Adding to the celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the title-winning side, recognising their outstanding achievement.

In the final, J&K produced a complete team performance to outplay a star-studded Karnataka lineup featuring the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal. Centuries from Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra, along with crucial half-centuries in the first innings, powered J&K to a massive total. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi capped off a brilliant campaign by claiming five wickets in the final, putting the finishing touches on a historic victory.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🏆 BCCI President Mr. Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) & BCCI Hon. Secretary Mr. Devajit Saikia (@lonsaikia) present the coveted Ranji Trophy to captain Paras Dogra as Jammu & Kashmir claim their maiden title. 👏#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vr0Ag2Quxr — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2026

While announcing the rewards, the Chief Minister’s Office stressed that the triumph is not just a sporting achievement but a major boost for the region’s overall sports development and youth inspiration.

Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir players and support staff for winning the Ranji Trophy Title. pic.twitter.com/nFl5Mz4kOp — NASIR AH KHAN (@NASIRAHKHAN9001) February 28, 2026







#RanjiChampions. Today, many organisations & individuals are claiming to be well wishers of the J&K cricket. But fact remains that when JKCA needed help to promote cricket many of them created hurdles. 1/2 — Brigadier Anil Gupta (@BrigadierAnil) February 28, 2026

– Announced the government job opportunities for players and support staff Much respect… pic.twitter.com/nEZdckCcsu — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 28, 2026

CM Omar Abdullah celebrated the victory as the Jammu and Kashmir team won the Ranji Trophy in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/NMWDTb4pnC — Saffer Malik (@SafferM46366) February 28, 2026







BCCI President said, “It all started in 2021, special thanks to BCCI, especially Jay bhai (Jay Shah) – he came to Jammu, saw our condition, and then there was no looking back”. pic.twitter.com/G1BjADkkeS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2026

Historic day for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Having led UP to its first Ranji Trophy title, I know what this moment means to the players and the state. More players from J&K will now believe that they, too, can do it. #RanjiTrophyFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 28, 2026

My heart is full. Many congratulations, Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning the first Ranji trophy. Many more trophies to come. pic.twitter.com/kfsoBGOVfS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 28, 2026

Good to see the support coming from Political leaders towards cricket.

