Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Pakistan’s star opener Sahibzada Farhan stole all the limelight with his sensational century against Namibia on Wednesday. He played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 58 balls and helped his side secure a spot in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Riding on Farhan’s knock, Pakistan sealed a stunning 102-run win against Namibia. Pakistan posted 199/3 on the scoreboard before bowling the Namibia cricket team out for 97 runs.

With this knock, Farhan etched his name in the record books for Pakistan as he became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in the tournament. Farhan’s knock was laced with 4 sixes and 11 boundaries, and he even won the Man of the Match award for his batting heroics. However, his intent is still being questioned.

Irfan Pathan Questioned Sahibzada Farhan’s Intent After His Century Against Namibia In PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Well, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the intent of Sahibzada Farhan. Irfan Pathan questioned his defensive play while nearing the century.

It has to be noted that Sahibzada Farhan entered the last over of the innings on 99. Facing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, Farhan drove a fuller delivery to long-on and took a single to reach the landmark. Later, on the last ball of the over, Erasmus bowled wide of off-stump, but Farhan let the delivery go and expected it to be beyond the tramline, but the delivery was deemed legal.

Not happy with his selfish and defensive approach, Irfan Pathan said: “He definitely has scored a century, but taking a single? Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You would be happy that you have scored a century and that Pakistan have reached 199.”

Pathan added, “But in the last over, you play a defensive shot, then you leave the last ball. Kamaal hai.”

Irfan Pathan Compared Sahibzada’s Intent To Shadab Khan

While Sahibzada Farhan played cautiously before hitting his milestone, Shadab Khan attacked the Namibia captain for two sixes in the over to power the team’s total. Comparing the approach of both players, Irfan said, “This is what you have to do. You have to attack the off-spinner.”

Shadab Khan’s quick-fire knock and late fireworks helped the Pakistan team extract 16 runs from the over. Pakistani bowlers then fought back and delivered an instrumental performance with the ball.

