Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

Renowned YouTuber and Gamer Raj Varma, popularly known as Snaxgaming on social media, had recently got an opportunity to meet Team India batting star Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Having shared a post on Instagram of meeting the 38-year-old, the content creator has also leaked his chat with the veteran cricketer, passing a big hint on Rohit’s participation in 2027 World Cup.

Raj Varma thanks ICC and Star Sports for making his dream of meeting Rohit Sharma come possible

Raj couldn’t help but thank ICC and Star Sports of making his dream of meeting Rohit Sharma come true. Taking to Instagram, Raj wrote that it was truly overwhelming and felt unreal to meet the former Indian skipper. Nevertheless, in a separate clip that has now surfaced on X, Raj claimed to have told Rohit about his wish to see the star batter play the 2027 World Cup, given his current fitness level.

“I don’t know if you have noticed or not, but he has lost a lot of weight. His physique now, he looks super fit. I mean, in a proper comparison, if I look at the physique of the 2023 World Cup, and if you look at the physique now, there is a lot of difference. Rohit has done a lot of hard work. I told him, I wish and pray, play the 27th World Cup, and win the trophy. He just smiled. No reply

Snaxx Gamer shared his meeting experience with Rohit. 😍 pic.twitter.com/0gwPfFIHtG — Shikha (@Shikha_003) February 27, 2026

Rohit Sharma narrowly missed out on lifting the World Cup in 2023

The explosive opening batter had narrowly missed out on winning the 2023 World Cup as Australia stunned favourites Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-hander had a stellar tournament, aggregating 597 runs in 11 games at 54.27, making him the second-highest run-getter.

Although Rohit captained the Asian Giants to the T20 World Cup in 2024 and Champions Trohpy in 2025, he will likely stick around until the 2027 World Cup. He will next be seen in IPL 2026, likely to commence on March 26.

