Is This The Greatest Catch In Ashes History? Marnus Labuschagne’s Unreal Diving Effort Leaves Crowd Speechless

Day 2 of the second Test match of The Ashes at The Gabba, Brisbane witnessed Marnus Labuschagne take a catch that could be easily termed as one of the most breathtaking outfield catches in the recent Ashes history. He had just come sprinting from the mid wicket position when suddenly he decided to take a diving catch to his right which was just a fraction of a second away from the ball hitting the ground and in doing so, he dismissed Jofra Archer as the last wicket of England’s first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne’s Historic Catch At The Gabba

With the dismissal, the 60 run partnership that had been a thorn in the Australians’ side was broken and the momentum shifted back to the Australians quite firmly. It was a case of perfect timing. England was becoming more and more confident of posting a really high score, particularly after the superb performance of Joe Root who scored a hundred in the Test for the first time in Australia. The partnership between the last two batsmen had done quite a lot of damage to the Australian bowlers when Labuschagne like a gymnast leapt in the air to take the catch of Archer and thus the innings was over at the score of 334.

What was that 😳🤯 Marnus took a screamer at long leg and it looks so simple. pic.twitter.com/XuKfgaeWTh — Anuj Yadav 🇮🇳 (@Hello_anuj) December 5, 2025







England vs Australia

The catch just did not get the Australian team a wicket but made the spectators and expert analysts discuss the matter, could it be the best catch in Ashes history? Some were even making comparisons with grabs from the past that were already considered legendary. Still, Australia’s another bowling hero of the day Mitchell Starc having taken six wickets including that last one just pushed the contest further in favor of the Australians. It was a combination of Starc’s bowling and Labuschagne’s catching which made Day 2 a crucial day of this Test at Gabba.

Also Read: Joe Root Scores First Ton On Australian Soil, Saves Matthew Hayden From Embarrassment After He Vowed To Walk Nude Around MCG For THIS Reason