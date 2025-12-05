LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is This The Greatest Catch In Ashes History? Marnus Labuschagne’s Unreal Diving Effort Leaves Crowd Speechless

The Gabba audience was completely taken by surprise when Marnus Labuschagne performed a spectacular full length diving catch to get rid of Jofra Archer, thereby bringing England's batting to an end at a vital point. Starc's six wicket haul, along with Labuschagne's exceptional display, turned the tide of the contest firmly in Australia's favor in the Ashes Test.

Marnus Labuschagne’s catch (Image Credit: X)
Marnus Labuschagne’s catch (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 5, 2025 14:18:01 IST

Day 2 of the second Test match of The Ashes at The Gabba, Brisbane witnessed Marnus Labuschagne take a catch that could be easily termed as one of the most breathtaking outfield catches in the recent Ashes history. He had just come sprinting from the mid wicket position when suddenly he decided to take a diving catch to his right which was just a fraction of a second away from the ball hitting the ground and in doing so, he dismissed Jofra Archer as the last wicket of England’s first innings. 

Marnus Labuschagne’s Historic Catch At The Gabba

With the dismissal, the 60 run partnership that had been a thorn in the Australians’ side was broken and the momentum shifted back to the Australians quite firmly. It was a case of perfect timing. England was becoming more and more confident of posting a really high score, particularly after the superb performance of Joe Root who scored a hundred in the Test for the first time in Australia. The partnership between the last two batsmen had done quite a lot of damage to the Australian bowlers when Labuschagne like a gymnast leapt in the air to take the catch of Archer and thus the innings was over at the score of 334.



England vs Australia

The catch just did not get the Australian team a wicket but made the spectators and expert analysts discuss the matter, could it be the best catch in Ashes history? Some were even making comparisons with grabs from the past that were already considered legendary. Still, Australia’s another bowling hero of the day Mitchell Starc having taken six wickets including that last one just pushed the contest further in favor of the Australians. It was a combination of Starc’s bowling and Labuschagne’s catching which made Day 2 a crucial day of this Test at Gabba.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 2:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS