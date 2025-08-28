ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

Increasingly, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been suspended after the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial ally, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) expires in December 2025. The Supreme Court intervened, asking that nothing be said on renewal until its ruling on the new constitution of AIFF. This is a stalemate that caused FSDL to suspend the 2025-26 season in July, placing franchises, players, and staff in doubt.

Proposal to Supreme Court to start in December.

On August 28, AIFF and FSDL reported a proposal to the Supreme Court which proposed that the 2025-26 season of the ISL commence in December 2025. The offer describes a clear open bidding procedure under the management of a neutral and independent company to be completed by October 15 that will determine the commercial partner of the league. The league would then come into being in December with AFC permission.

Interim Engagement via Super Cup

The league is to restart after the pre season phase (concluding with the Super Cup or some other AIFF managed domestic competition) in order to keep the players ready and with a competitive momentum. This will act as a bridge as clubs await to get a clear understanding about the future of the ISL.

Broader Implications and Urgency

Other than breaking the schedule, the impasse jeopardizes the credibility of Indian football. Already several ISL clubs suspended pay or shut down operations, and officials and referees worry about their jobs. Eleven clubs have formally requested AIFF to take the matter to the Supreme Court in order to prevent disintegration of the domestic structure. With the proposed tender and December schedule providing a ray of hope, the whole world now looks at legal developments and whether the stakeholders take quick action to ensure the future of the highest level of football in India. Certain December starting up would stabilize plans, even though the tender should be finished on schedule and the Supreme Court should permit extending the contract.

