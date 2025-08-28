LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

The Indian Super League (ISL) is likewise in a precarious situation because the Master Right Agreement between AIFF and FSDL has expired and its Supreme Court has prevented its renewal until it renders a decision about AIFF's structure.

The Super Cup is planned to bridge the gap in this area by offering players temporary competition to keep them engaged. (Image Credit: ANI)
The Super Cup is planned to bridge the gap in this area by offering players temporary competition to keep them engaged. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: August 28, 2025 18:49:04 IST

Increasingly, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been suspended after the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial ally, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) expires in December 2025. The Supreme Court intervened, asking that nothing be said on renewal until its ruling on the new constitution of AIFF. This is a stalemate that caused FSDL to suspend the 2025-26 season in July, placing franchises, players, and staff in doubt.

Proposal to Supreme Court to start in December.

On August 28, AIFF and FSDL reported a proposal to the Supreme Court which proposed that the 2025-26 season of the ISL commence in December 2025. The offer describes a clear open bidding procedure under the management of a neutral and independent company to be completed by October 15 that will determine the commercial partner of the league. The league would then come into being in December with AFC permission.

Interim Engagement via Super Cup

The league is to restart after the pre season phase (concluding with the Super Cup or some other AIFF managed domestic competition) in order to keep the players ready and with a competitive momentum. This will act as a bridge as clubs await to get a clear understanding about the future of the ISL.

Broader Implications and Urgency

Other than breaking the schedule, the impasse jeopardizes the credibility of Indian football. Already several ISL clubs suspended pay or shut down operations, and officials and referees worry about their jobs. Eleven clubs have formally requested AIFF to take the matter to the Supreme Court in order to prevent disintegration of the domestic structure. With the proposed tender and December schedule providing a ray of hope, the whole world now looks at legal developments and whether the stakeholders take quick action to ensure the future of the highest level of football in India. Certain December starting up would stabilize plans, even though the tender should be finished on schedule and the Supreme Court should permit extending the contract.

Also Read: Catch UEFA Champions League Draw 2025-26 Live, Check For Streaming Details

Tags: aifffsdlisl 2025-26supreme court

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court
ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court
ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court
ISL 2025-2026 To Start From December, AIFF And FSDL Informs Supreme Court

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?