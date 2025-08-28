LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Champions League Draw 2025-26 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch the Event from India? Check format, timings Teams, Pots and other details

UEFA Champions League Draw 2025-26 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch the Event from India? Check format, timings Teams, Pots and other details

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League Draw 2025–2026 suggested a new league phase concept that would substitute the dynamic league stage for the previous group stage. Each of the 36 clubs would play eight games in total, four at home and four away.

Now, the stage is ready to welcome a brand new, thrilling era of European football. (Image Credit: UEFA via X)
Now, the stage is ready to welcome a brand new, thrilling era of European football. (Image Credit: UEFA via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: August 28, 2025 14:45:59 IST

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2025-26 was a new excitement in the European club football as it introduced the new revamped league-phase structure. There will be 36 elite clubs that will play in the league stage instead of the customary group stage format and will play a total of eight matches against diverse opponents four at home and the other four away.

The Football clubs playing 

The 9 clubs were divided into four groups according to UEFA club coefficients with Pot 1 consisting of giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. 

What are the draw rules?

The most important draw rules were fairness, two representatives of the same national association could play against each other not more than two times and no club was to play against another club of the same country.

When is the draw starting in Indian time?

The draw, which takes place at the luxurious Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 9:30 PM IST, will have a hybrid format of physical balling and computer assisted software to decide the eight opponents of each club, as well as the venue where each will host and where will they play their games.

Where can one watch the draw from India?

Live information about streaming and broadcasting made the event available on many platforms. In India thr event will be live through Sony Liv App. In Spain, Movistar Plus+ was the only provider with coverage and as updated their news online in real time. In the United Kingdom, fans followed the game through the live blog, and application on talkSPORT Radio and DAB and AM stations. 

The new format of Champions League 2025-2026

Within this new league format introduced in the 2024-25 season, the Champions League is no longer the traditional group stage format, but a more dynamic one, with an incomplete round robin league. The innovation has already demonstrated itself to decrease non competitive matches, and increase overall fairness and excitement.

As the draw has now been made and the fixtures have been made, all attention is now directed to the action beginning in September, where European football clubs will start a high stakes and unpredictable campaign, a new chapter in the history of the Champions league.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Tags: streaming detailsuefaUEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Champions League Draw 2025 26

UEFA Champions League Draw 2025-26 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch the Event from India? Check format, timings Teams, Pots and other details

