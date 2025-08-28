Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Lionel Messi once more demonstrated why he continues to be one of the most energetic personalities in football, as he brought out an amazing performance of late game dramatics to lift the Inter Miami to the 2025 final of the Leagues Cup.

Quick match recap of Inter Miami FC vs Orlando

In Fort Lauderdale, with an already tough Orlando City, the Argentine magician scored twice both in the last quarter and had another, making a 3-1 turnaround victory not only unbelievable, but also makes him the ultimate clutch player in Inter Miami. In the 74th minute, the game took a dramatic twist, when David Brekalo of Orlando was given a second yellow after pulling down Tadeo Allende in the box, leaving Lions with ten men and giving Inter Miami a penalty. In the 77 th minute, Messi composedly scored, equalizing the game. Messi and the reunited Alba, who were playing together since their Barcelona days, manufactured a smooth combination along the right wing eleven minutes later. Alba made the pass and Messi scored to take the lead in the bottom right corner.

Messi has not yet done so, and so he laid one up to Teleasco Segovia in stoppage time, who scored decisively to complete the comeback and propel Miami to the final, and into a addition to the Leagues Cup final in three years. This also provides entry into the rounds 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF champions cup.

Inter Miami FC and MLS 2025

This comeback was accentuated by the fact that Orlando City used to be stronger than Miami as it has defeated them in MLS play by a margin of 7-1 this season. The resilience, artistry and timing made Messi to give a clear twist to that story, giving fans another memorable segment of his adventure in North America.

Next, Miami will take on the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final this Sunday, a match that promises greater drama, high stakes and the opportunity of Messi to perform again on the biggest stage.

