LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

With a spectacular late game performance, Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Messi scored twice and provided an assist in the final fifteen minutes to turn the tide of a 3-1 loss to Orlando City, who had been down until the very end.

Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 13:01:21 IST

Lionel Messi once more demonstrated why he continues to be one of the most energetic personalities in football, as he brought out an amazing performance of late game dramatics to lift the Inter Miami to the 2025 final of the Leagues Cup.

Quick match recap of Inter Miami FC vs Orlando 

In Fort Lauderdale, with an already tough Orlando City, the Argentine magician scored twice both in the last quarter and had another, making a 3-1 turnaround victory not only unbelievable, but also makes him the ultimate clutch player in Inter Miami. In the 74th minute, the game took a dramatic twist, when David Brekalo of Orlando was given a second yellow after pulling down Tadeo Allende in the box, leaving Lions with ten men and giving Inter Miami a penalty. In the 77 th minute, Messi composedly scored, equalizing the game. Messi and the reunited Alba, who were playing together since their Barcelona days, manufactured a smooth combination along the right wing eleven minutes later. Alba made the pass and Messi scored to take the lead in the bottom right corner.

Messi has not yet done so, and so he laid one up to Teleasco Segovia in stoppage time, who scored decisively to complete the comeback and propel Miami to the final, and into a addition to the Leagues Cup final in three years. This also provides entry into the rounds 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF champions cup.

Inter Miami FC and MLS 2025

This comeback was accentuated by the fact that Orlando City used to be stronger than Miami as it has defeated them in MLS play by a margin of 7-1 this season. The resilience, artistry and timing made Messi to give a clear twist to that story, giving fans another memorable segment of his adventure in North America.

Next, Miami will take on the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final this Sunday, a match that promises greater drama, high stakes and the opportunity of Messi to perform again on the biggest stage. 

Also Read: The Football Salute Of President Droupadi Murmu, A New Era for NEUFC

Tags: Inter Miami fcInter Miami fc vs OrlandoLeagues Cup Final 2025lionel messimlsMLS 2025

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025
Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025
Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025
Lionel Messi’s Conquering Moment, Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Final 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?