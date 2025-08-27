The Football Salute Of President Droupadi Murmu, A New Era for NEUFC

A glorious award ceremony was held on August 27, 2025, at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan where NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) was honored by President Droupadi Murmu over its successful title defense in the Durand Cup. She showed the President Cup one of the three holy trophies to be won by the champions and that is not a regular day a team will be called to the presidential house to be honoured like this.

Durand Cup 2025, North East United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

This achievement is especially remarkable because the NEUFC is the first team since the East Bengal in 1991 to be able to pull off consecutive championships in the oldest tournament in Asia to succeed in the Durand Cup 2025, with a resounding 6 to 1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the finish at Kolkata in Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

President Droupadi Murmu’s Ceremony

Attending the ceremony were such club luminaries as Bollywood actor and co owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and the CEO of the club, Mandar Tamhane, who accepted the honor on behalf of the club. Abraham has been very thankful in dedicating this achievement to the people of the Northeast who are very passionate and whose support is second to none motivating the club. Tamhane and others also commended the Indian Armed Forces and primarily the Eastern Command faithfully in maintaining the tradition of the Durand Cup as well as in facilitating broad development of football in the area.

The Spanish coach Juan Pedro Benali has garnered attention to the NEUFC performance. Among their highlights has been the Durand semi final in 2023, ISL playoffs in 2024-25, and now back to back Durand Cup victories. Alaeeddine Ajaraie, a Moroccan striker was the new icon of the season and bagged the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards reflecting his centrality.

Such a felicitation by the President is more than a mere ceremonial event, a shout out to the world to proclaim that sport is an integrating factor in India. Amid a host of dignitaries, representatives of the Eastern Command and members of the Durand Cup organizing society, this award underscored a strong message football could unite and equalize communities, cultural heritage and national pride.

Sports Acts As The Unifier In India

And this recognition by the President is much more than a ceremonial act it is an impressive declaration of sport as a unifier in India. In presence of dignitaries, Eastern Command representatives and members of Durand cup organizing society, the award has brought forth a strong theme, which is that football has power to transcend community, tradition, and national pride.

The moment of commemorative photo by fans and players outside Rashtrapati Bhavan was very much symbolic the conclusiveness of the moment not only relays the victory but also the heritage and the rendering of that specific heritage. In the annals of NEUFC and the Indian football, it is a fresh beginning comprising of resurgence, recovery and renewed optimism.

Also Read: AIFF Given Final Ultimatum By FIFA: Constitutional Reforms Must Be Ratified By October 30