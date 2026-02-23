LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the ISL 2025-26 season. Read the full match report featuring goals from Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Chennaiyin FC In ISL. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant- X
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Chennaiyin FC In ISL. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 23, 2026 22:53:25 IST

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their relentless march in the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday night. Goals from Australian stars Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos ensured the Mariners remain neck-and-neck with arch-rivals East Bengal at the summit of the table.

The match began with Sergio Lobera’s men dictating the tempo, though Chennaiyin’s disciplined low block initially frustrated the home crowd. The visitors suffered a significant blow in the 31st minute when goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz was forced off following a heavy collision, replaced by Samik Mitra.

Just as it appeared the first half would end scoreless, the Mariners struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Former Chennaiyin captain Anirudh Thapa turned architect, threading a sublime through-ball that sliced through the Marina Machans’ defense. Jamie Maclaren ghosted past his marker and produced a composed finish, tucking the ball into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

The second half followed a similar script, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession while Chennaiyin struggled to register a single shot on target. The insurance goal arrived in the 65th minute. Club captain Subhasish Bose delivered a pinpoint cross from the left flank, which Dimitri Petratos met with clinical precision. The Australian forward’s first-time strike gave Mitra no chance, effectively ending the contest.

With this win, Mohun Bagan moves to second place with six points from two matches, trailing East Bengal only on goal difference. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, finds themselves in the lower rungs of the table, still searching for their first points and goals of the campaign.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:53 PM IST
Tags: Chennaiyin FC, isl, Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan Super Giant

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start
ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start
ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start
ISL 2025-26: Clinical Mohun Bagan SG Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Maintain Flawless Start

