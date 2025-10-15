Italy Crushes Israel 3-0, Crowd Tense Amid Anti Israel Protest At World Cup Qualifiers UEFA

Italy struck a significant blow to the dying World Cup ambitions of Israel by crushing the latter 3 goals to 0 in a Group I qualification game on a crisp evening in Italy. The outcome is the final blow to Israel of its superficial ambitions of securing next year in the tournament.

Italy vs Israel Highlights Of W orld Cup Qualifiers UEFA

Italians opened the score, just before half time, when Mateo Retegui was brought down in the box and beautifully shot the resultant penalty. Such a blow was tough, Israel was now trailing a better team on its own turf. During the 74th minute, Retegui scored his second, demonstrating good instincts when he got possession on the periphery of the goal, went inside and curled a shot to the top corner. The pressure was hard to maintain and the clearings were rare as the game progressed and Israel failed to create any openings. Their defense had cracked under the strain on a couple of occasions and before long Italy would secure the inevitable. in the closing minutes of extra time, Gianluca Mancini scored a close range header that made the result both definitive and safe enough for Italy to at least qualify for the playoffs. The win saw Italy finish third in Group I standing behind Norway, who had 18 points. Italy moves by three points and has a cushion over now defeated Israel. Being six points ahead of the chasing team, Israel has no chance to overtake Gennaro Gattuso and his squad that has only one match in hand. The winning team will directly qualify to the world cup the following year whereas the losing team will go into the playoffs.







Anti Israel Protestors At Italy vs Israel Match

There was tension in the air besides the pitch. The game was held in the atmosphere of protests and tension, which was connected with the problems of the wider geopolitical context. The security was high, local police were patrolling the area and checking the anti Israel protestors. However, there were no significant events that interrupted the very game, and the arena stood its ground as Italy delivered a clinical performance. Wholesomely in the case of Israel, the defeat is bitter but hardly a surprising turning point to a campaign that never really gained much traction. Their initial setbacks and failure to match up with their stronger sides have now cost them an opportunity to enter the international arena. To Italy, the victory is a beacon of rebounding, organized, strong and eager to create a ruckus in the new stage.

Also Read: Australian Players Mock Team India Over ‘No Handshake Controversy’ Ahead Of ODI Series