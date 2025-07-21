It’s Belgian Grand Prix Week: Schedule, When And Where To Watch

As the season progresses, Formula 1 fans have a lot to anticipate. Every race might have a significant impact on the standings as the title fight heats up. Teams and drivers are putting a lot of effort into finding every edge they can. Let’s examine the scheduling of the upcoming race, its location, and its format.

What is the location of the upcoming Grand Prix?

From Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, the Belgian Grand Prix will be the next race on the Formula One calendar. One of the season’s most recognisable races, it is renowned for its sharp turns and erratic weather. Situated in Belgium’s Ardennes woodland, the renowned Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps will host the Belgian Grand Prix.

In reference to Spa-Francorchamps:

Each lap is roughly 7.004 km long.

Well-known Corners: Bruxelles, Pouhon, Raidillon, and Eau Rouge

Reputation: One of Formula One’s most thrilling and difficult courses. Because Spa features sharp turns, significant elevation changes, and typically erratic weather, drivers adore it.

How Does the Weekend Format Work?

In 2025, the Belgian Grand Prix will be place during a sprint weekend. This indicates a modest deviation from the typical racing weekend itinerary. It will look like this:

Friday, July 25

The weekend’s sole practice session is called Free Practice 1 (FP1). Teams test their vehicles and gather information. This period is used by drivers to test out various racing lines and become acquainted with the course. They are also better able to comprehend how the car and tires feel in various situations.

Sprint Qualifying: The grid for Saturday’s Sprint race is determined during this brief qualifying session. In an effort to set the fastest lap times, drivers work hard. Their chances of winning the Sprint race may improve if they do well here.

Saturday, July 26

Sprint Race: A brief competition consisting of approximately 11 laps, in which the top finishers receive points. It gives drivers the opportunity to earn more points and gives spectators a chance to watch more racing action. Following the Sprint, drivers compete in regular qualifying for the Grand Prix. The starting order for Sunday’s main race is decided during this session.

Sunday, July 27

Main Race (Belgian Grand Prix): On Sunday afternoon, the entire Grand Prix is held. Around 44 laps make up the race at Spa. 25 points are given to the winner, and points are distributed down to the tenth position.

In India, how and when should I watch?

In India, use FanCode or the F1 TV Pro app to watch live. The Official Formula One YouTube Channel features a few highlights.

