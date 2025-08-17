LIVE TV
Home > Sports > It's Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Again! Who Will Win In Cincinnati Open 2025 This Time?

There are more ranking points at stake in the match than only the crown. Sinner tries to close the deficit, and Alcaraz tries to delay his lead as well.

The 'Sincaraz' rivalry, which has grown to be one of the most iconic tennis plotlines, is back with another exciting episode.
The 'Sincaraz' rivalry, which has grown to be one of the most iconic tennis plotlines, is back with another exciting episode.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 19:52:29 IST

The world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and the world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face off once again in what might have been the most anticipated rematch of the year, in the final of the Cincinnati Masters their fourth in the row in 2025, after having played each other at Rome, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

Sinner in Cincinnati open 2025

The defending champion Sinner is still putting in prime form. Italian marked his 24th birthday, the day before by defeating Terence Atmane 7-6(4), 6-2 in a tight semifinal match and run an unbelievable 26-0 on the hard court streak that did not include a lost set. Talking before the match, Sinner confirmed that the rest he has had after Wimbledon has refreshed him both physically and mentally which is important to reach peak form at such a critical point.

Alcaraz in Cincinnati open 2025

Alcaraz, however, moved on with a flamboyant 6-4, 6-3 defeat of writhing Alexander Zverev, who struggled through an assortment of physical issues. Alcaraz Confessed that the rivalry increases his performance since he plays his best against Sinner. It is his act of sportsmanship that earned him a lot of press headlines and fans as well after taking a moment to write a message of concern to Zverev on a camera lens following the game.

Cincinnati is another high stakes match despite the fact that both players already qualified to the year end ATP Finals in Turin. A win by Sinner may considerably reduce Alcaraz to the ATP Race rankings whereas victory by Alcaraz would widen his lead at the top of the ATP Race Rankings.
It is not merely a trophy, it is another chapter in what has essentially become the defining rivalry of the time and an archetypal plot of the current day tennis world ‘Sincaraz’.

Also Read: To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

Tags: Cincinnati Open 2025Cincinnati Open FinalJannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

