Home > Sports > Jain, Kartikeya spin Central Zone into command on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 22:34:07 IST

Bengaluru (Karnatka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Saransh Jain picked up his second successive five-wicket haul while left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya claimed four wickets, as Central Zone’s spinners dismantled South Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy final, as per ESPNcricinfo.

On a cloudy day and on a surface that had a bit of grass, Jain returned figures of 5/49 and Kartikeya with 4/53 to bundle South Zone out for just 149 in 63 overs at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. In reply, openers Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar looked solid before bad light stopped play early. Central Zone finished on 50 for no loss, and are 99 runs behind.

South Zone’s new opening pair of Mohit Kale and Tanmay Agarwal added 24 runs in 15 overs but once spin was introduced in the 16th over, the collapse began. Kale’s attempt to slog Kartikeya ended up being cleaned up, while R Smaran top-edged and was caught at square leg for just one.

The troubles mounted when Tanmay Agarwal was run out after a mix-up with Ricky Bhui. Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen followed soon after, bowled by Kartikeya for 4 as South Zone limped to 64/4 at lunch.

After the break, Jain joined in, trapping Bhui leg-before. Salman Nizar tried to counterattack, hitting a six and a four off Kartikeya, while C Andre Siddarth also struck a boundary but Siddarth’s aggression cost him dearly, charging Jain, he was beaten in the flight and stumped.

Kartikeya then trapped Gurjapneet Singh lbw. Jain completed his five-for by breaching Ankit Sharma’s defence with a straight delivery.

In response, South Zone opened the bowling with Ankit Sharma’s spin from one end and Gurjapneet’s left-arm pace from the other. Wadkar and Malewar went after Gurjapneet, hitting him for three boundaries in an over to get Central Zone going.

There was a close lbw shout against Wadkar off Ankit, but replays suggested the ball was missing leg stump. Vasuki Koushik got the ball to move late in the day, yet the Central openers held firm to see their side to stumps without damage. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Duleep Trophygurjapneet-singhkumar-kartikeyasaransh-jainSouth Zonevasuki-koushik

Jain, Kartikeya spin Central Zone into command on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy final
