Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

Leading their respective fields and attempting to defend their US Open singles titles are world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, a recent Wimbledon champion, and Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and Roland Garros. The defending Roland Garros champions, 2022 US Open titlist Carlos Alcaraz and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, who are both ranked world No. 2, come next.

In Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner, the 2024 US Open champion, will try to defend his title. Many people are curious to see if the “New Two” will win all three Grand Slam titles this year, and if Alcaraz will even out their record for the year and exact revenge for his Wimbledon defeat.

The two other women’s Grand Slam champions from this year are also competing, including the defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who advanced to the 2017 US Open final, and No. 3 Iga Swiatek, who comes into the tournament with six major titles, including her most recent Wimbledon singles title.

With 30 players (16 women and 14 men) gaining direct entry into the event, the US leads all other countries. The American women are led by No. 8 Keys, No. 2 Gauff, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, and No. 7 Amanda Anisimova, who is making her Top 10 debut following her Wimbledon runner-up result.

Taylor Fritz Sets Sights on US Open Triumph After Wimbledon High

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, both Top 10 players, are among the American men competing in the field. Fritz just fell to Alcaraz in the semifinals of Wimbledon, his furthest run yet. He only had one Grand Slam final appearance in his career, at the US Open in 2024. Maybe this is the year he leaves with a different result and his first big title. Nine players, including No. 14 Petra Kvitova, No. 21 Nick Kyrgios, and No. 37 Sorana Cirstea, are entering the main draw using special or protected rankings.The rankings from July 14 served as the basis for both the men’s and women’s entrants. No. 99 was the cutoff for women, and No. 101 was the cutoff for men.

In addition to the direct entry, there will be 32 qualifiers (16 men and 16 women) and 16 wild cards (eight in each singles draw) who will compete for a berth in the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which starts on Monday, August 18, during US Open Fan Week. On Tuesday, August 19, and Wednesday, August 20, there will be a redesigned Mixed Doubles Championship Tournament as part of this year’s Fan Week.

