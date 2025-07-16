LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > Sports > Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

Nine players, including Wimbledon 2021 runner-up Nick Kyrgios and Petra Kvitova, who will retire from the sport following the tournament, have entered on protected/special rankings.

The US Tennis Association revealed the entry lists for the US Open 2025 on Tuesday. The top-ranked male and female tennis players, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, are the reigning champions.
The US Tennis Association revealed the entry lists for the US Open 2025 on Tuesday. The top-ranked male and female tennis players, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, are the reigning champions.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 11:26:56 IST

Leading their respective fields and attempting to defend their US Open singles titles are world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, a recent Wimbledon champion, and Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and Roland Garros. The defending Roland Garros champions, 2022 US Open titlist Carlos Alcaraz and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, who are both ranked world No. 2, come next.

In Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner, the 2024 US Open champion, will try to defend his title. Many people are curious to see if the “New Two” will win all three Grand Slam titles this year, and if Alcaraz will even out their record for the year and exact revenge for his Wimbledon defeat.

The two other women’s Grand Slam champions from this year are also competing, including the defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who advanced to the 2017 US Open final, and No. 3 Iga Swiatek, who comes into the tournament with six major titles, including her most recent Wimbledon singles title.

With 30 players (16 women and 14 men) gaining direct entry into the event, the US leads all other countries. The American women are led by No. 8 Keys, No. 2 Gauff, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, and No. 7 Amanda Anisimova, who is making her Top 10 debut following her Wimbledon runner-up result.

Taylor Fritz Sets Sights on US Open Triumph After Wimbledon High

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, both Top 10 players, are among the American men competing in the field. Fritz just fell to Alcaraz in the semifinals of Wimbledon, his furthest run yet. He only had one Grand Slam final appearance in his career, at the US Open in 2024.  Maybe this is the year he leaves with a different result and his first big title. Nine players, including No. 14 Petra Kvitova, No. 21 Nick Kyrgios, and No. 37 Sorana Cirstea, are entering the main draw using special or protected rankings.The rankings from July 14 served as the basis for both the men’s and women’s entrants. No. 99 was the cutoff for women, and No. 101 was the cutoff for men.

In addition to the direct entry, there will be 32 qualifiers (16 men and 16 women) and 16 wild cards (eight in each singles draw) who will compete for a berth in the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which starts on Monday, August 18, during US Open Fan Week. On Tuesday, August 19, and Wednesday, August 20, there will be a redesigned Mixed Doubles Championship Tournament as part of this year’s Fan Week.

Also Read: Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete

Tags: Aryna SabalenkaDefending ChampionsJannik SinnerUS open 2025wimbledon 2025

More News

Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can’t Forget The Two Khans’ Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash
‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home
West Indies 27 All Out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards To Join Emergency Meeting
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Who Is the ‘Grand Mufti Of India’ Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad And How Did He Delay Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen?
NCERT Revises Class 8 History Book: Mughal ‘Intolerance’, Delhi Sultanate ‘Brutality’ Now Included
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
Delhi Schools Hit By Fresh Bomb Threat Emails, Security Stepped Up
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Father Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In From Industry
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?