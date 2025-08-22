John Cena Returns To WWE SmackDown: Will Logan Paul Ruin The Moment?

The upcoming WWE SmackDown is already becoming a blockbuster as it features big matches and the return of one of wrestling most popular stars. John Cena is to be present at the Blue Brand one week before his fight against Logan Paul in Paris. Other in-ring action fans can anticipate includes Charlotte Flair and R-Truth.

WWE SmackDown sees Cena back in action

Since his defeat at the SummerSlam show on August 3, Cena has been out of the limelight, as he lost his Undisputed Title to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight match which saw bloodshed. The following week, he appeared once more in WWE SmackDown to address the audience and was joined by Rhodes in a tag team match later in the show against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

The game was called to a halt by referee due to the blatant foul play, when Logan Paul interfered. Aftermath, it was formally announced that Cena will face YouTuber at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash in Paris, on August 31.

John Cena vs Logan Paul storyline intensifies

In tonight WWE SmackDown, Cena will speak to the WWE Universe once again and perhaps express his views on Logan Paul before the two face off. His unfinished business with Brock Lesnar can also be brought up as Lesnar has not been seen since he brutalized Cena with an F-5 at SummerSlam.

The future is not smooth sailing to Cena. Logan Paul is considered to be cheap shotting his opponents, something that he did to Jey Uso earlier this year. Fans are asking whether this would be another ambush by Paul which will spoil the occasion of the return of Cena.

Charlotte Flair takes on Piper Niven

The card of tonight SmackDown also includes a major test to Charlotte Flair. The Queen will attack Piper Niven in what could be a turning point battle. Lair is also a present SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Alexa Bliss.

Favorite in the match is Flair with her record and her championship momentum in her favor. Piper Niven though will seek to play spoiler and leave her mark by defeating one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. Their fight is one more twist of intrigue to an already thick show.

R-Truth reignites feud with Aleister Black

R-Truth will also have a chance of getting back to the ring as he will be facing Aleister Black. Their rivalry has provided fans with a good storyline in the past and their recent feud promises to present another great match on SmackDown.

Other bouts on the card will include The Motor City Machine Guns against Melo Don Miz and The Street Profits against The MFT faction of Solo Sikoa. There are so many smouldering feuds that are getting to their boiling point, that this episode of WWE SmackDown would have something to appeal to every fan of the program.

In India the live broadcast of the SmackDown will be telecasted on Netflix at 5:30 am on August 23.

