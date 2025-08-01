John Cena’s SummerSlam Struggles: A Look At His 5 Wins And 10 Defeats

John Cena is getting ready for maybe his last match at SummerSlam this year. He is a 17-time world champion and will fight Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It’s going to be a very important match for both of them.

SummerSlam Main Event: Cena vs Rhodes One Last Time

This match will be Cena’s last at WWE’s biggest summer event. He already beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win his 17th world title. But now, Cena might lose the title back to him at SummerSlam.

Cena’s history at SummerSlam isn’t that great. Out of 15 matches, he has only won five and lost ten. His debut in 2004 saw him beat Booker T, and he followed it with a win over Chris Jericho in 2005.

John Cena’s Mixed Bag of Wins and Losses

In 2006, John Cena lost to Edge but bounced back by defeating Randy Orton in 2007. However, he suffered two straight losses in the next years, against Batista in 2008 and Orton in 2009.

In 2010, Cena was part of a big 14-man tag match alongside legends like Bret Hart. His team managed to take down Nexus. But after that, things went downhill. From 2011 to 2016, Cena lost six SummerSlam matches in a row.

Losing Streak and Part-Time Status Take Over

John Cena’s opponents during that losing run were no pushovers, CM Punk twice, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. His only win in that period came in 2017 when he defeated Baron Corbin.

After moving to part-time WWE appearances, Cena returned to SummerSlam in 2021. He went up against Roman Reigns in the main event but fell short once again. This year’s match will be his 16th SummerSlam appearance.

The Final Curtain May Fall for John Cena

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but that might change at SummerSlam. Fans expect him to go back to being a babyface before he steps away from WWE.

His schedule is nearly over, and he’s expected to wrestle for the last time in December. One thing’s certain, John Cena will not end his WWE career as a heel.

SummerSlam 2025 India Streaming And Timings

Indian fans can catch all the WWE SummerSlam 2025 action live, but not on television. Since WWE shows stopped airing on Indian TV from April 2025, there won’t be any channel telecast this time.

However, Indian viewers can watch the full SummerSlam event exclusively on Netflix. The live streaming will start at 3:30 AM IST on both August 2 and 3. The shows are expected to wrap up around 7:30 AM IST each day.

So if you’re a WWE fan in India, make sure you have your Netflix ready. That’s the only way you’ll be able to watch the action live this year.

