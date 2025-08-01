When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

WWE’s big event of the summer, SummerSlam 2025, is all set to take place on August 2 and 3. This year, fans will be able to watch it live from India, but only through streaming. One of the biggest names, John Cena, will be seen in action at the event.

Roman Reigns Returns To The Ring For SummerSlam 2025

One of the main highlights of SummerSlam 2025 is the return of Roman Reigns. He will team up with Jey Uso to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reigns hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 40 and is back for this event only.

The Tribal Chief has been working under a part-time WWE contract since 2022. He usually wrestles during big events and takes a break after finishing each storyline. After this match at SummerSlam, he’s expected to go off-screen again.

Roman Reigns last fought at WrestleMania 41, where he lost in the main event to Seth Rollins. The match also had CM Punk involved. This return at SummerSlam could be his only match before he disappears once again.

World Titles On The Line At SummerSlam 2025

Fans will see both men’s world championships being defended at the event. Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. On the other side, John Cena will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes.

The event also promises big moments in the women’s division. Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill for her title, while Naomi defends her belt in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky. Naomi had cashed in her briefcase at Evolution 2.

With these big matches planned, SummerSlam 2025 looks packed with top names and title clashes that could change the course of WWE’s future storylines.

Randy Orton To Break SummerSlam Match Record

Randy Orton will make history this year as he competes in his 17th SummerSlam match. This will break the record he shares with The Undertaker, who also had 16 matches at this event. Orton is now going to hold the record for most SummerSlam matches ever.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 has a total of 12 matches on the card. Six matches will happen each night. This is the first time in WWE history that SummerSlam will be a two-night event, similar to how WrestleMania has been organized since 2020.

SummerSlam 2025 India Streaming And Timings

Indian fans can catch all the WWE SummerSlam 2025 action live, but not on television. Since WWE shows stopped airing on Indian TV from April 2025, there won’t be any channel telecast this time.

However, Indian viewers can watch the full SummerSlam event exclusively on Netflix. The live streaming will start at 3:30 AM IST on both August 2 and 3. The shows are expected to wrap up around 7:30 AM IST each day.

So if you’re a WWE fan in India, make sure you have your Netflix ready. That’s the only way you’ll be able to watch the action live this year.

