Home > Sports > When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

WWE SummerSlam 2025 streams live in India on Netflix on August 2 & 3 from 3:30 AM IST. No TV telecast. Catch Roman Reigns’ return, title matches featuring Cena, Punk, Gunther, Naomi, and Orton’s record 17th SummerSlam. First-ever 2-night SummerSlam!

When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast and Online Streaming Details Inside (Image Credit - X)
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast and Online Streaming Details Inside (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 20:58:34 IST

WWE’s big event of the summer, SummerSlam 2025, is all set to take place on August 2 and 3. This year, fans will be able to watch it live from India, but only through streaming. One of the biggest names, John Cena, will be seen in action at the event.

Roman Reigns Returns To The Ring For SummerSlam 2025

One of the main highlights of SummerSlam 2025 is the return of Roman Reigns. He will team up with Jey Uso to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reigns hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 40 and is back for this event only.

The Tribal Chief has been working under a part-time WWE contract since 2022. He usually wrestles during big events and takes a break after finishing each storyline. After this match at SummerSlam, he’s expected to go off-screen again.

Roman Reigns last fought at WrestleMania 41, where he lost in the main event to Seth Rollins. The match also had CM Punk involved. This return at SummerSlam could be his only match before he disappears once again.

World Titles On The Line At SummerSlam 2025

Fans will see both men’s world championships being defended at the event. Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. On the other side, John Cena will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes.

The event also promises big moments in the women’s division. Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill for her title, while Naomi defends her belt in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky. Naomi had cashed in her briefcase at Evolution 2.

With these big matches planned, SummerSlam 2025 looks packed with top names and title clashes that could change the course of WWE’s future storylines.

Randy Orton To Break SummerSlam Match Record

Randy Orton will make history this year as he competes in his 17th SummerSlam match. This will break the record he shares with The Undertaker, who also had 16 matches at this event. Orton is now going to hold the record for most SummerSlam matches ever.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 has a total of 12 matches on the card. Six matches will happen each night. This is the first time in WWE history that SummerSlam will be a two-night event, similar to how WrestleMania has been organized since 2020.

SummerSlam 2025 India Streaming And Timings

Indian fans can catch all the WWE SummerSlam 2025 action live, but not on television. Since WWE shows stopped airing on Indian TV from April 2025, there won’t be any channel telecast this time.

However, Indian viewers can watch the full SummerSlam event exclusively on Netflix. The live streaming will start at 3:30 AM IST on both August 2 and 3. The shows are expected to wrap up around 7:30 AM IST each day.

So if you’re a WWE fan in India, make sure you have your Netflix ready. That’s the only way you’ll be able to watch the action live this year.

ALSO READ: CM Punk Unloads on WWE’s Most Pointless Match: You Won’t Believe What He Said

Tags: Cody Rhodesjohn cenaSummerSlam 2025WWE

RELATED News

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Regret Over MS Dhoni’s Last Match: ‘I Could Have Done Better’
England Players Wear White Headbands To Honor Late Graham Thorpe During IND vs ENG 5th Test
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

LATEST NEWS

71st National Film Awards 2025: Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Bags Best Feature Film
South Korea’s Desperate Plea for Help: Send Us Your Doctors and Nurses, India!
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
IDBI Bank Privatisation In Final Lap: Govt To Invite Financial Bids By December 2025
White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump’s USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building
Russia’s Sputnik Launches Its Hindi handle on X
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
Rani Mukerji Wins Her First National Film Award, Scoops Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?