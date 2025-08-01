CM Punk Unloads on WWE’s Most Pointless Match: You Won’t Believe What He Said

CM Punk is no stranger to brutal bouts across his long wrestling career, both in WWE and beyond. But even with all that experience, there’s one match type he absolutely can’t stand, and it’s surprisingly one of WWE’s most hyped concepts.

Elimination Chamber Called “Stupidest Match” by Punk

Speaking in the new Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, Punk didn’t hold back when discussing the Elimination Chamber, calling it the most nonsensical creation WWE has ever come up with. The structure, designed to be brutal and dramatic, instead feels unnecessarily punishing to Punk.

“You can’t prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It’s possibly the stupidest match we do here. The structure is unforgiving, not in a PR way, in a, ‘it hurts like hell and it doesn’t move and it doesn’t make any noise.’ It’s your worst enemy. Whoever designed this really doesn’t like human beings, or at least us,” he said.

Punk returned to the chamber for the first time in more than ten years at this year’s Toronto event. He came close to victory but ultimately lost to longtime rival John Cena, who then went on to WrestleMania 41 and toppled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Origin of the Elimination Chamber Match in WWE History

Despite Punk’s harsh view, the Elimination Chamber has long been a fan-favorite spectacle. Introduced in 2002 by then-Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff, the first match took place at Survivor Series inside Madison Square Garden. Triple H defended his World Heavyweight title against top stars like Kane and Chris Jericho.

It was Shawn Michaels who walked out victorious that night, crowning himself the new champion in what would become a legendary moment in WWE lore. The chamber has since become a yearly staple, often shaping the path to WrestleMania.

CM Punk’s Role in WWE: Unreal on Netflix

The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, which premiered on July 29, offers fans a behind-the-scenes look into the WWE machine. CM Punk is one of the show’s central figures, and his comeback story, including mending fences with Triple H , takes up a major arc in the show.

The cameras follow Punk’s preparation for WrestleMania and explore how he’s evolved both inside and outside the ring. His unfiltered comments about WWE’s creative choices and match structures reflect his continued commitment to authenticity, no matter the platform.

CM Punk vs Gunther: SummerSlam 2025 Title Clash Awaits

Looking ahead, Punk is gearing up for another marquee match , this time against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. This showdown marks his second shot at world gold since his return, following a loss to Cena at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Whether or not he walks out champion, Punk’s presence in the title picture cements his importance in WWE’s current landscape. And even as he critiques some of the company’s staples, there’s no denying CM Punk is once again one of its most compelling voices.

