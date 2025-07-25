Home > Sports > Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons. A respected leader and Super Bowl champ, Hicks reflected on football’s impact beyond the game. His departure reshapes the Browns’ linebacker depth chart as they prepare for the season without him and injured teammate Owusu-Koramoah.

Jordan Hicks (Image Credit - X)
Jordan Hicks (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 25, 2025 21:28:28 IST

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks has announced his retirement after 10 impactful National Football League (NFL) seasons. The 33-year-old revealed the decision on Instagram Friday morning, reflecting on the profound influence football has had on his life beyond the game.

A Veteran Leader’s Heartfelt Farewell

After missing the first two days of Browns training camp for personal reasons, Hicks took to social media to announce his retirement with a sincere message. “Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined—purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others,” he reflected. He emphasized his pride not just in his accomplishments on the field but also in the growth and character he developed through the game.

Impact on Browns’ Linebacker Corps

Hicks was set to lead Cleveland’s defense this season following the season-ending injury to fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. His retirement leaves the Browns without two of their top inside linebackers from last year. This shifts the linebacker depth chart, with Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, and rookie Carson Schwesinger now stepping into key roles. Cleveland also bolstered its linebacking group by signing veteran Jerome Baker in the offseason.

A Storied 10-Year NFL Journey

Drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Hicks spent his first four seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl victory in 2018. He later played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, achieving five straight 100-tackle seasons before joining the Browns. In Cleveland, he reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who coached him in Philadelphia. Over 134 games, Hicks amassed 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions—testament to his consistency and impact.

As Hicks closes this chapter, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership and resilience both on and off the field.

Also Read: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open

Tags: NFL

RELATED News

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour
Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win
Veda Krishnamurthy Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket After 11-Year International Career
Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, Closes in on Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Legacy

LATEST NEWS

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Why Is Pedro Pascal Being Dubbed ‘Creepy?’ Internet Daddy Faces Heat For Inappropriately Touching Vanessa Kirby
“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?