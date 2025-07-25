Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks has announced his retirement after 10 impactful National Football League (NFL) seasons. The 33-year-old revealed the decision on Instagram Friday morning, reflecting on the profound influence football has had on his life beyond the game.

A Veteran Leader’s Heartfelt Farewell

After missing the first two days of Browns training camp for personal reasons, Hicks took to social media to announce his retirement with a sincere message. “Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined—purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others,” he reflected. He emphasized his pride not just in his accomplishments on the field but also in the growth and character he developed through the game.

Impact on Browns’ Linebacker Corps

Hicks was set to lead Cleveland’s defense this season following the season-ending injury to fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. His retirement leaves the Browns without two of their top inside linebackers from last year. This shifts the linebacker depth chart, with Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, and rookie Carson Schwesinger now stepping into key roles. Cleveland also bolstered its linebacking group by signing veteran Jerome Baker in the offseason.

A Storied 10-Year NFL Journey

Drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Hicks spent his first four seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl victory in 2018. He later played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, achieving five straight 100-tackle seasons before joining the Browns. In Cleveland, he reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who coached him in Philadelphia. Over 134 games, Hicks amassed 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions—testament to his consistency and impact.

As Hicks closes this chapter, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership and resilience both on and off the field.

