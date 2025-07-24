Justin Verlander Ends Historic Drought, Powers San Francisco Giants to Statement Win

After a brutal 16-start winless streak, the longest by a starting pitcher in San Francisco Giants history, Justin Verlander finally broke through. The 41-year-old ace delivered five scoreless innings to help the Giants beat the Braves 9-3 at Truist Park, securing both a long-awaited personal victory and a much-needed series win for San Francisco.

Despite battling control issues with five walks and throwing 98 pitches, Verlander gave up just one hit and struck out three. It marked his first win since Sept. 28, 2024, and his 263rd career victory, placing him 41st on Major League Baseball’s (MLB) all-time list.

Early Struggles, Veteran Composure

Verlander’s outing didn’t begin smoothly. He labored through a 40-pitch first inning, walking three and loading the bases without allowing a hit. “You come into a game like this, it’s hot and humid—you hope for quick innings. But I had to grind,” he admitted. Verlander adjusted quickly, cooling down by a dugout fan and resetting mentally. From there, he locked in, holding the Braves hitless until the fifth inning.

Manager Bob Melvin praised Verlander’s toughness: “Getting through five after a 40-pitch first in that heat? That’s what veterans do. The bullpen was beat up, and he delivered when we needed it.”

Offensive Outburst Fuels Victory

The Giants’ bats finally backed up their ace. Designated hitter Rafael Devers exploded for a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs, including two home runs—one off Spencer Strider and another three-run blast off Dylan Dodd. Matt Chapman chipped in with a clutch two-run homer, helping the Giants break open the game and snap their six-game losing streak in style.

A Win Worth the Wait

The clubhouse celebrated Verlander’s breakthrough with a gift a fine bottle of wine. “It feels great,” said Verlander. “Hopefully this gets the ball rolling.”

The win was also historic, moving Verlander one victory shy of Gus Weyhing on the all-time wins list, as he continues to climb among MLB legends.

