Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The Match will be Live on Sony Sports Network.

Juventus vs Galatasaray (Image Credits : X)
Juventus vs Galatasaray (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 25, 2026 16:17:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

Juventus will be without Juan Cabal for the second leg after he was sent off in the first match following two yellow cards. Andrea Cambiaso is also unavailable, as he picked up his third booking of the Champions League campaign and must serve a one-match suspension. There is some positive news for Juventus. Gleison Bremer, who suffered a muscle problem in Istanbul, has undergone medical tests that confirmed the injury is not serious. However, Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Milik are still injured and are not expected to play.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will have Mario Lemina back in the squad. He missed the first leg due to suspension after collecting three yellow cards earlier in the competition. The former Juventus midfielder is now available and could feature in the return match. Victor Osimhen did not play in Galatasaray’s weekend game because of a minor knee issue. But the Nigerian striker has travelled to Turin and is expected to be available for selection in the second leg.

Juventus vs Galatasaray  Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2025-26

When will the Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

When will the Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match start?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where will the Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League2025-26 match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy. 

Where to Watch Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match in India?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Set to Join Team India in Chennai Ahead of IND vs ZIM Match After Rushing Back Home For Family Emergency

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Champions LeagueGalatasarayjuventusuefaUEFA Champions League

RELATED News

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online
Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online
Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online
Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

QUICK LINKS