Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

Juventus will be without Juan Cabal for the second leg after he was sent off in the first match following two yellow cards. Andrea Cambiaso is also unavailable, as he picked up his third booking of the Champions League campaign and must serve a one-match suspension. There is some positive news for Juventus. Gleison Bremer, who suffered a muscle problem in Istanbul, has undergone medical tests that confirmed the injury is not serious. However, Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Milik are still injured and are not expected to play.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will have Mario Lemina back in the squad. He missed the first leg due to suspension after collecting three yellow cards earlier in the competition. The former Juventus midfielder is now available and could feature in the return match. Victor Osimhen did not play in Galatasaray’s weekend game because of a minor knee issue. But the Nigerian striker has travelled to Turin and is expected to be available for selection in the second leg.

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2025-26

When will the Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.