T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Set to Join Team India in Chennai Ahead of IND vs ZIM Match After Rushing Back Home For Family Emergency

In a massive boost to Indian team, Rinku Singh will join the side back in Chennai on Wednesday evening. The left-handed batter had flown home on Tuesday to visit his father who has reportedly been hospitalised with stage four liver cancer.

“Rinku Singh is joining the team today evening, he went back home because his father is not well,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters in Chennai on Wednesday. Whether he will play the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe is still not decided yet.

According to PTI, Rinku was not present at India’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, February 24.

“Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India’s practice session at the Chepauk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per PTI sources, “Rinku’s father Khanchand Singh is reportedly admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida in serious condition, and hence the player had to rush back.”

Suryakumar Yadav Backs Team India

Captain Suryaumar Yadav had said that the side will make a comeback. “Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well,” he said while talking about the plans for the next game. “That’s it. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong,” Suryakumar added.

