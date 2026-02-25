IND vs ZIM: Rain Set to Hurt India’s Semifinal Chances at T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai? Check Detailed Weather Report

India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday in Chennai. The Men in Blue had come into the Super 8 stage with four wins on the trot. But the side had a forgettable start to the proceedings in Super 8s as they suffered a massive 76-run defeat against South Africa in the first match.

India now need to win this match against Zimbabwe to stay in contention while their qualification depends upon other results as well. Zimbabwe, on the other side, also suffered a defeat against West Indies by 107 runs. The team that loses this match between India and Zimbabwe will bow out of the tournament.

Weather in Chennai

The forecast in Chennai is largely, with clear skies and no rain. Teams can expect temperatures hovering around 26-29 degrees Celsius during the fixture, starting at 7 PM IST. The humidity in the region is expected to surpass the 70 per cent mark.

What India Need to do?

Just winning their next two matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies won’t help India. The result of the match between South Africa and West Indies keeps a lot of importance. South Africa’s wins will hand India a genuine chance of moving ahead as they will then need to just win both their matches, get four points and end the Super 8 stage at number two spot.

If South Africa lose to West Indies and defeat Zimbabwe, then Zimbabwe will be out of contention but India’s chances will then depend on the NRR. India will not only have to win both their matches but they will have to do it with a bigger margin as all the three teams will have two wins and four points under their belt in that situation.

