WATCH: Ranji Trophy Final Turns Ugly as Paras Dogra Clashes With Mayank Agarwal And Karnataka Players

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra got involved in a heated exchange after the batter lost his cool and headbutted the opposition fielder during the second day of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. The incident took place in 101st innings of Jammu and Kashmir.

The right-handed batter got a four off Prasidh Krishna which was followed by an exchange of words between Dogra and substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg. Dogra then went up to him and headbutted the fielder before Mayank Agarwal intervened. The J&K skipper though apologised for his action but it wasn’t accepted by Aneesh. Mayank along with KL Rahul followed it with continuous chirping.

In another instance batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Vijaykumar Vyshak were also involved in an altercation. As the batter took off for a single, his left elbow brushed past the pacer en route to a single. The two players came face to face before Vyshak was pushed. “This is one Wadhawan because Vyshak did not move from his position. No, the rule is that Vyshak, in his follow-through, will remain in his position and that the batter needs to change his route,” said the commentator.

Was that really needed from Paras Dogra? Good on Mayank for stepping in, and Aneesh taking it well. #RanjiFinal #Ranjitrophyfinal pic.twitter.com/XBAVeQXaAE — Cricket by JB (@cricketByJB) February 25, 2026

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had a brilliant start to their first Ranji Trophy final as the side concluded Day 1 at 284/2 with Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan and Abdul Samad thoroughly dominated the bowling attack. Pundir notched up a hundred while Hassan and Samad hit individual fifties to put the team in commanding position.

