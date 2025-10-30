LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

For Rajasthan, this was the first competitive match against Kerala Blasters, and that made the match that much more interesting, but also likely a bit more stressful. For Kerala, a great way to start the campaign, and for Rajasthan, it surely brought further wondering of the impact of the red card.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 30, 2025 18:46:58 IST

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

The inaugural Group D match of the Super Cup featured Kerala Blasters and Rajasthan FC at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, which ended with Blasters emerging with 1-0 victory. In a match that saw only one goal being made in the end, Koldo Obieta headed in in the 87th minute, and then, prior to that, two players were red carded from Rajasthan United (Rajasthan FC) and Gursimrat Gill received a red card in the 51st minute, which left their backline vulnerable.

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Highlights

While Rajasthan played a man down, they had an extended spell of keeping the ball out of their goal, while causing some minor concerns in the face of players from Kerala whom they rated higher in stature. The match went into halftime without a goal, both teams were entering the final moments of would be attacks, but failed to get that final touch. There were some obvious lineup alterations for Kerala, inserting attackers Mohammed Aimen and Noah Sadaoui to try and break through the defense of the battle tested warriors from the desert. Before long, it was getting late in the game and still no goals had been scored. That, and the fact that little in the way of chances had developed in any number until then. For Rajasthan, this was the first competitive match against Kerala Blasters, and that made the match that much more interesting, but also likely a bit more stressful. For Kerala, a great way to start the campaign, and for Rajasthan, it surely brought further wondering of the impact of the red card, likely also wondering what could have been. The match was certainly a reminder that in a tight tournament, even one moment can decide the winner.

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:46 PM IST
Tags: kbfckerala blasters fckerala blasters vs rajasthanrajasthan fc vs kerala blasterssuper cup livesuper cup live streaming

