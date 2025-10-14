LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil has urged his team to take offence against Singapore in the very important AFC Asian Cup qualifier in order to stimulate the meager qualification chances of India. A victory is crucial, whereas a defeat would terminate their campaign, which would put the focus on the performance of the team and the tactics implemented.

(Image Credit: Indian Football via X)
(Image Credit: Indian Football via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 14, 2025 10:56:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Indian football head coach Khalid Jamil has stressed on the importance of an offensive strike against Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier. When facing the media in Goa, Jamil said that they need to be in attack mode, starting off, and pumping the core message of the need to win a game to keep the Indian qualification alive. 

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

A victory in this game is necessary though India will require good results in other games in order to advance. Jamil emphasized on the need to use the advantages of the home and perform with confidence and calmness in the pressure. To strengthen the team Jamil has summoned defenders Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia). Sandesh Jhingan is suspended, which means that the vacancy of left back is filled by Bose, and the experience of Apuia should solidify the midfield. The coach has also stressed on team unity and flexibility where he notes that the players should be well prepared to change techniques as the game progresses.

Khalid Jamil On India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

The coach of Singapore, Gavin Lee, is also positive in regards to the tough away game. Looking back at the last time they met which had resulted in a 1-1 draw, Lee told them, that they wanted to get the three points and they would want to get the same in this game as well. He accepted the home advantage of India but pointed out that his team was ready to compete. Everyone will be watching the performance of India and whether they will be able to deliver the performance of attack through Jamil as the match nears. A resounding victory will rekindle their qualification process whereas a defeat will mean the failure of their Asian cup hopes. Fans and analysts will be eager to find out whether India can take opportunities, will be defensive and demonstrates the resilience it takes to stay in the Asian Cup dreams.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AFC Asian Cup 2027 QualifiersIndia vs SingaporeKhalid Jamil

RELATED News

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

It’s Official, Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia!

Canadian soccer team trains in New Jersey ahead of friendly against Colombia

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

LATEST NEWS

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally On Day 12, Beats Baahubali, Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Reigns!

‘Bhai, Yeh Kab Aur Kahan Hota Hai?’: Lucknow Stunned By Super Deluxe Car Parade Featuring Porsche And Bentley In Viral Video!

Why Gold And Silver Are Shining Brighter Than Ever In 2025? Prices Soar To Record Highs Amid Global Trade Tensions And US-China Conflict

Two Terrorists Killed Along LoC in Kupwara, Search Ops Continue

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Dhanteras 2025: Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Best Time to Buy Gold & Silver

Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Pakistan Issues Big Threat To Afghanistan, Suspends Ties With Taliban, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns War Could Resume…

Tata Motors Shares Trade Ex-CV Today: What Tata Motors Shareholders Need To Know About The 1:1 Share And The Demerger

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers
Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers
Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers
Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers
QUICK LINKS