LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 and Sai Sudharsan’s century powered India A to a historic five-wicket win over Australia A in Lucknow, completing the highest-ever successful fourth-innings chase by any ‘A’ side. Chasing 412, India A reached the target with Rahul’s masterclass, Sudharsan’s solid 100, and captain Dhruv Jurel’s quick 56. The win sealed the series 1-0 after the first match ended in a draw, surpassing previous records and marking a milestone in India A’s cricket history.

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 16:58:12 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): KL Rahul’s majestic unbeaten 176 and Sai Sudharsan’s fine century guided India A to a five-wicket win over Australia A on Day 4 of the second four-day unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday. It is the highest successful chase by an ‘A’ side in history. The record chase in Lucknow saw India A complete a series win by 1-0 after the first match ended in a draw.

India A has made history with the highest successful fourth-innings chase by any ‘A’ side, surpassing Australia A’s 367 against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota, 2022.

This achievement also marks a significant milestone for India A, breaking their previous record of 340 runs set against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2003.

Chasing 412 for victory, India A rode on Rahul’s brilliance after he had earlier retired hurt on Day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls with nine fours.

Resuming the innings on Friday, Rahul displayed his trademark composure and flair, finishing unbeaten on 176 from 216 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and four sixes.

Sai Sudharsan provided solidity at the other end, scoring 100 off 172 balls with nine fours and a six. Captain Dhruv Jurel added valuable runs with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, sharing a 115-run stand with Rahul before being dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli.

In the closing stages, Nitish Kumar Reddy (16*) offered steady support as he and Rahul stitched an unbeaten 31-run partnership to take India A past the finish line.

For Australia A, Todd Murphy toiled hard to return figures of 3/114, while Rocchiccioli picked up 2/84 in their second innings, but their efforts could not prevent India A from completing a commanding chase. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Australia Acorey-rocchicciolicricket recordDhruv Jurelhighest chaseIndia AIndia A victoryIndia A vs Australia Akl rahulLUCKNOWLucknow TestSai SudharsanTodd Murphyuttar pradesh

RELATED News

IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Predicted Playing XI Of India Vs Sri Lanka
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Round 2 of JK Tyre Racing featuring Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & Novice Cup to kick-start this weekend in Coimbatore

LATEST NEWS

Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Delhi Cop Gets Brutally Slapped And Kicked In Broad Daylight, No One Comes To Rescue
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Ambassador Sibi George Engages with EU, Delivers India’s Statement on Terror Victims at UN Meetings
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

QUICK LINKS