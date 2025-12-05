“Knows What His Role Is Within This Team”: Dale Steyn’s Lavishes Praise On This Indian Batter Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against South Africa

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has lavished praise on India’s Stand-in skipper KL Rahul for his batting as well as the way he has been leading the side in the series against the Proteas.

“A good, handy knock set by the skipper, KL, and he led his team well in the first one, managed to up the ante when he needed to. And again today, there was a period where he went semi-slow with Jadeja. South Africa bowled well in that little transitional period there, and the last over picked up the most expensive over of the innings,” Steyn said on Star Sports.

“He just knows how to do it. Again, if he batted 3 or if he opened the batting, I am pretty certain he would also go on to get the hundreds. But those positions are for other players, and he knows what his role is within this team. And both games so far, he has played fantastic innings,” he added.

South Africa were able to level the series after winning the second game in Raipur. The Temba Bavuma-led side chased down a big target of 359 after Aiden Markram notched up a hundred. For India, Virat Kohli continued his top form scoring his second hundred on the trot but his efforts went in vain.

KL Rahul who has been leading the side in Shubman Gill’s absence has been among the runs in this series. He scored 60 in the first match and then followed it with a quick-fire 66* in the second match.

The two sides will now take on each other in Visakhapatnam in the series decider on Saturday. The Indian team has already lost the Test series earlier and will now look to conclude the ODI series their favour.

