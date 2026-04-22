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Home > Sports News > KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

Karachi Kings host table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi in a critical PSL 2026 Match 32 at Lahore. With Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis in record-breaking form, Peshawar aims to solidify their top spot, while David Warner’s Karachi Kings must win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Get the live streaming details for tonight’s clash at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A still from KRK vs PSZ toss. (X)
A still from KRK vs PSZ toss. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 22, 2026 15:37:40 IST

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KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) in the 32nd game of the Pakistan Super League 2026. This match is set for Wednesday, 22 April 2026, at the Gaddafi Stadium located in Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi, under Babar Azam’s captaincy, occupies the first position in the PSL 2026 standings. They have competed in 8 matches, secured 7 victories, and experienced 1 canceled, totaling 15 points. Conversely, Karachi Kings, led by David Warner, ranked 7th with only 3 victories from 7 matches, accumulating 6 points.

Kusal Mendis (413) and Babar Azam (401) are the top run scorers for Zalmi, while Sufiyan Muqeem, claiming 17 wickets, is the franchise’s top wicket-taker. In the meantime, Azam Khan has accumulated the highest runs for Karachi with 187, while Hasan Ali, with 11 wickets, is their top wicket-taker.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi | Live Streaming and Channel Broadcast Details:

On which date the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 match will take place?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi took place on April 22 (Wednesday).

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What time will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi start?

The match has already started at 3 PM IST.

Which venue is hosting the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL match?

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is hosting the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 32? Country-wise TV, live streaming details

India: Not Available

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco 

Australia: ESPN

New Zealand: ESPN

Nepal: Tapmad

USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad

Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay

UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital

Rest of the World: Tapmad

Teams:

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza

Karachi Kings – Last 5 Matches Report

Date Opponent Result Karachi Kings Score Opponent Score Venue
19 Apr 2026 Multan Sultans ❌ Lost by 11 runs 196 all out 207/7 Karachi
16 Apr 2026 Islamabad United ❌ Lost by 8 wickets 150 (approx) 153/2 Karachi
11 Apr 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen ❌ Lost by 1 wicket 188/8 189/6 Karachi
9 Apr 2026 Peshawar Zalmi ❌ Lost by 159 runs 87 all out 246/3 Karachi
2 Apr 2026 Rawalpindiz ✅ Won by 5 wickets 199/5 197/6 Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi – Last 5 Matches Report

Date Opponent Result Peshawar Zalmi Score Opponent Score Venue
19 Apr 2026 Quetta Gladiators ✅ Won by big margin 255/3 154 all out Karachi
15 Apr 2026 Quetta Gladiators ❌ Lost by 7 wickets 153 (approx) 154/3 Karachi
13 Apr 2026 Multan Sultans ✅ Won by 24 runs 196/6 172/8 Karachi
11 Apr 2026 Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won by 76 runs 173/7 97 all out Karachi
8 Apr 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen ✅ Won by 4 wickets — (chased target) Karachi

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

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KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

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KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word
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