KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the Word

KRK vs PSZ, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) in the 32nd game of the Pakistan Super League 2026. This match is set for Wednesday, 22 April 2026, at the Gaddafi Stadium located in Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi, under Babar Azam’s captaincy, occupies the first position in the PSL 2026 standings. They have competed in 8 matches, secured 7 victories, and experienced 1 canceled, totaling 15 points. Conversely, Karachi Kings, led by David Warner, ranked 7th with only 3 victories from 7 matches, accumulating 6 points.
Kusal Mendis (413) and Babar Azam (401) are the top run scorers for Zalmi, while Sufiyan Muqeem, claiming 17 wickets, is the franchise’s top wicket-taker. In the meantime, Azam Khan has accumulated the highest runs for Karachi with 187, while Hasan Ali, with 11 wickets, is their top wicket-taker.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi | Live Streaming and Channel Broadcast Details:
On which date the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 match will take place?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi took place on April 22 (Wednesday).
What time will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi start?
The match has already started at 3 PM IST.
Which venue is hosting the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL match?
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is hosting the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.
Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 32? Country-wise TV, live streaming details
India: Not Available
Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco
Australia: ESPN
New Zealand: ESPN
Nepal: Tapmad
USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV
Bangladesh: T Sports
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad
Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay
UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital
Rest of the World: Tapmad
Teams:
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
Karachi Kings – Last 5 Matches Report
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Karachi Kings Score
|Opponent Score
|Venue
|19 Apr 2026
|Multan Sultans
|❌ Lost by 11 runs
|196 all out
|207/7
|Karachi
|16 Apr 2026
|Islamabad United
|❌ Lost by 8 wickets
|150 (approx)
|153/2
|Karachi
|11 Apr 2026
|Hyderabad Kingsmen
|❌ Lost by 1 wicket
|188/8
|189/6
|Karachi
|9 Apr 2026
|Peshawar Zalmi
|❌ Lost by 159 runs
|87 all out
|246/3
|Karachi
|2 Apr 2026
|Rawalpindiz
|✅ Won by 5 wickets
|199/5
|197/6
|Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi – Last 5 Matches Report
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Peshawar Zalmi Score
|Opponent Score
|Venue
|19 Apr 2026
|Quetta Gladiators
|✅ Won by big margin
|255/3
|154 all out
|Karachi
|15 Apr 2026
|Quetta Gladiators
|❌ Lost by 7 wickets
|153 (approx)
|154/3
|Karachi
|13 Apr 2026
|Multan Sultans
|✅ Won by 24 runs
|196/6
|172/8
|Karachi
|11 Apr 2026
|Lahore Qalandars
|✅ Won by 76 runs
|173/7
|97 all out
|Karachi
|8 Apr 2026
|Hyderabad Kingsmen
|✅ Won by 4 wickets
|— (chased target)
|—
|Karachi
Also Read: IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.