LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance

Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance

After attending his lavish birthday party as a VIP and allegedly sharing a kiss at a beach club, speculations of an affair between Lamine Yamal, an emerging football player in Barcelona, and Argentine diva Nicki Nicole have been circulating.

His career is still progressing quickly, though, as he started the season wearing Barcelona's No. 10 shirt.
His career is still progressing quickly, though, as he started the season wearing Barcelona's No. 10 shirt.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 05:07:19 IST

The burgeoning superstar Lamine Yamal of Barcelona seems to have left the field and taken the stage of romance in becoming associated with the Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. The chatter started last year when the 18 year old wonderkind threw an over the top birthday party at which Nicki Nicole was a VIP guest fueling a whirl of speculation that has only grown. The rumors grew faster after reports claimed that despite the fact the pair did not do anything beyond exchanging a lot of flirting during the birthday party, a subsequent meeting with them led to better things. A highly trusted source claims that July 24 the pair were spotted smooching in a beach club and left the premises together at about 4 AM which also burns flames of romance suspicions. 

Soft launch by Lamine?

To add some good humor to the tale Yamal also posted a photo that depicted a unique stain of a kiss on his cheek which he charmingly claimed to have been left by his mother. Nicki Nicole, meanwhile, responded to the challenge by Hoyos to show a sign, or indication, that something was underway by posting a TikTok with the song, The Boy Is Mine in which she dropped a wink what appeared to be a response to the call by reports to do so. Fans were examining details down to the background of their social media, spotting matching imagery and searching their posts looking for more information. But although the rumors are piling up, neither Yamal nor Nicki made an official statement, which causes surprise among fans and makes them careful about talking. This is not the only dramatic event of Yamal in recent life which went into headings. His birthday party raised a controversy regarding entertainment preferences and it has received some criticisms (including government inquiry). However, since rumours of romance are the flavour of the day in the script, the story has taken a new twist to a possible dating ignition on and off the field.

The meteoric rise of Yamal goes on as he enters the new season with Barcelona. Given the legendary No.10 shirt and having just signed a big money long term deal, there is no doubt over his pulling power. 

Also Read: Social Media Erupts As Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Go Official!

Tags: Argentine singerBarcelonaFootball latest newsLamine YamalLamine Yamal NewsNicki Nicole

RELATED News

Waiting For The ‘Click’, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Proposal Philosophy
From Estrangement To Emotion: Hulk Hogan’s Family Unites In Tribute
John Cena Slams Rumors: ‘I Never Picked My Opponents!’
From Pitch to Fortune: How Cristiano Ronaldo Built a $1 Billion Empire — The Inside Story
WWE’s Curveball, Naomi Dropped From Raw: Plot Or Injury?

LATEST NEWS

Is Prabhas Soon Getting Married? Actor’s Aunt Drops A Big Hint, Says ‘He Will Get Married When…’
John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance
Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance
Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance
Lamine Yamal’s Love Story In The Making? Barcelona Star’s Alleged New Romance

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?