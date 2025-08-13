LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

LeBron James shared a proud moment with son Bryce, who surprised him with a visit and a striking new look ahead of his freshman basketball season at the University of Arizona. Bryce revealed LeBron’s key advice: work hard, stay positive, and never hang your head—guidance he’s carrying into college hoops.

LeBron James and his son Bryce (Image Credit - X)
LeBron James and his son Bryce (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 15:00:06 IST

As Bryce James gears up for his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats, he surprised his parents with a visit home and a brand-new look. The 17-year-old athlete, fresh out of Sierra Canyon School, is turning heads with a noticeable physical transformation. His proud father, NBA superstar LeBron James, couldn’t hide his excitement, capturing the moment in a warm Instagram story.

LeBron, busy with his own off-season training, welcomed Bryce home with open arms, writing, “My Twin home!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce,” alongside a video of their reunion.

A Surprise Home Visit and a Big Transformation

The clip showed the two sharing a heartfelt father-son moment, with LeBron playfully pointing out, “Y’all see his beard? Oh my goodness!!!” Clearly, Bryce is no longer the lanky teen fans once knew—he’s looking every bit the college-level athlete.

Bryce has officially signed with the University of Arizona’s men’s basketball program and will be making his collegiate debut this fall. The buzz surrounding his development—both physically and as a player—has Wildcats fans eager to see what he brings to the court.

Bryce’s Fresh Start with the Arizona Wildcats

His transformation reflects not just time in the weight room but a commitment to evolving as a complete athlete. The Wildcats are excited to integrate Bryce into their system, and his growing maturity shows he’s ready for the leap.

Words of Wisdom from King James
In his first college media appearance, Bryce shared the advice LeBron gave him: “Work hard, do what you do best, and Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive.” With his father’s guidance and a focused mindset, Bryce is ready to step out of the shadow and shine in his own light this season.

Also Read:  Former Kiwi Batter Tom Bruce Joins Scotland Squad Ahead of World Cup League 2

Tags: Bryce JamesLeBron Jamesnba

RELATED News

Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee Opens Up About WWE Experience: ‘They Made Me Play an Anime Character’

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut
LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut
LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut
LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?