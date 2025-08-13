LeBron James Beams with Pride as Son Bryce Prepares for College Hoops Debut

As Bryce James gears up for his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats, he surprised his parents with a visit home and a brand-new look. The 17-year-old athlete, fresh out of Sierra Canyon School, is turning heads with a noticeable physical transformation. His proud father, NBA superstar LeBron James, couldn’t hide his excitement, capturing the moment in a warm Instagram story.

LeBron, busy with his own off-season training, welcomed Bryce home with open arms, writing, “My Twin home!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce,” alongside a video of their reunion.

A Surprise Home Visit and a Big Transformation

The clip showed the two sharing a heartfelt father-son moment, with LeBron playfully pointing out, “Y’all see his beard? Oh my goodness!!!” Clearly, Bryce is no longer the lanky teen fans once knew—he’s looking every bit the college-level athlete.

Bryce has officially signed with the University of Arizona’s men’s basketball program and will be making his collegiate debut this fall. The buzz surrounding his development—both physically and as a player—has Wildcats fans eager to see what he brings to the court.

Bryce’s Fresh Start with the Arizona Wildcats

His transformation reflects not just time in the weight room but a commitment to evolving as a complete athlete. The Wildcats are excited to integrate Bryce into their system, and his growing maturity shows he’s ready for the leap.

Words of Wisdom from King James

In his first college media appearance, Bryce shared the advice LeBron gave him: “Work hard, do what you do best, and Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive.” With his father’s guidance and a focused mindset, Bryce is ready to step out of the shadow and shine in his own light this season.

